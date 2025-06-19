Get Three Months of Audible for $3 Instead of $45

Audiobooks as we know them have been around for a shorter time than you’d think. And when I say “you’d think,” what I really mean is “I thought,” because it was today when I learned that the first portable audio player for audiobooks was brought to us by Amazon’s Audible in 1997.

Yes, that Audible. The one that’s a juggernaut in streaming and selling audiobooks and podcasts. It’s been around for that long? Who knew. Here we are 27 years later, and Audible still has a lock on the market.

Videos by VICE

Now, ahead of Prime Day—which is actually four days lasting from July 8-11 (soon it’ll be a whole month, I’m betting)—you can get three months of Audible for $3. That’s $1 per month for three months, after which your subscription reverts to the usual $15 per month. Do the math. That’s $42 off for the first three months.

what an audible membership gets you

Each month, Audible members can exchange one complimentary credit to “buy” one audiobook each month for free, no matter how much it costs normally. With more than 150,000 audiobooks on Audible, as Amazon says, you’ve got a pretty decent selection.

That’s in addition to being able to stream as many of the audiobooks and podcasts on Audible’s platform each month as you like. You just can’t download them for offline use as you can with purchased audiobooks.

There’s also a concurrent offer of a free 30-day trial, after which Amazon charges you the full $15 per month, if you don’t cancel your membership before it kicks in. The three-months-for-three-bucks deal is a better bargain, but it’s here for a limited time, whereas the free trial has no expiration date.

The $3 offer ends on July 31, 2025, so you’ve got some time to decide. But for a buck a month, how many coins do you have to flip to decide that this is a banger of a deal?