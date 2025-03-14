Get Up to 4 iPhone 16s to Switch if You Open a New Line at T-Mobile

When Apple released the iPhone 16 last September, many took the bait and ordered one. Many balked, though. Given that it’s a $799 phone, you’d be forgiven for not jumping at the chance to upgrade right away. It’s a lot of money. So how would you feel about one if it were included in something you were already considering?

Now, you can get a free one if you trade in a device and switch to T-Mobile or, if you’re an existing customer, add a line. Hell, you could get up to four of them if you open as many as four new lines and trade in four old devices.

There’s also a concurrent deal that even if you trade in a broken device, T-Mobile will still accept it and give you an iPhone 16 Pro. That’s a $1,000 smartphone. We don’t want to say T-Mobile is thirsty for your business, but I mean, come on… They’re taking junked phones and handing out new iPhones in their place.

iphone 16s – credit: apple

Families looking to make the switch from another cellular provider can climb aboard T-Mobile and save up to 20% on family plans versus “the other big guys’ plans,” as T-Mobile puts it. You can plug your information into their plan calculator to see how much you’d save by joining the big, pink carrier.

credit: t-mobile

There’s no catch out of the ordinary for a cellular provider deal. You have to sign up for a 24-month plan, and if you bail before the term is up then you may be on the hook for paying at least part of what you owe on the phone.

As one of the Big Three cellular providers in the US, T-Mobile is in never-ending competition against AT&T and Verizon Wireless to outdo the competition. If you were thinking about adding a new line or switching to a new provider, you may as well get a new iPhone 16—or four—out of it.