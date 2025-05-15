Score a Full Year of Peacock for Just $25—Limited-Time Offer

Once upon a time as a kid growing up in North Carolina, I knew a classmate whose family raised peacocks on their farm. Mean birds. Those damn things are not afraid of seven-year-old boys, and man, they will charge you.

Maybe that’s why I was so hesitant to subscribe when it came out in 2020. Bad memories. If you’ve held back on subscribing to yet another streaming network, would you reconsider if a year’s worth of Peacock cost only $25 instead of the usual $80?

If you make up your mind by May 30, then you just have to pop SPRINGSAVINGS into the code field during checkout. You don’t have to enter it in all caps to get the discount. But I’m pretty sure that you should SHOUT IT as you enter it, just to be sure.

only on the base-level subscription tier

If you aren’t already, you should be watching Poker Face on Peacock. Natasha Lyonne is an absolute trip, and the second season just premiered on May 8. Three episodes were released in a batch, with follow-up episodes airing every Thursday.

Peacock Premium. That’s the lower of the two tiers. That means you see advertisements, and you can’t download shows to watch offline. You have to step up to Peacock Premium Plus to get rid of ads, download “select” shows for offline viewing, and your local, live NBC channel.

The SPRINGSAVINGS deal only works on the regular Premium subscription. If you want Premium Plus, you’ll have to shell out its full $140-per-year (or $14-per-month) price. Given the choice between $25 and $140 for the same shows and movies, I’d just take the damn ads and use them for bathroom breaks, like we did in the good, old days of broadcast television, dagnabbit.

You’ve got until May 30 to take advantage of this deal. Just don’t forget to enter the code SPRINGSAVINGS before you make it all the way through the checkout.