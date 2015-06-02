Get Your Svelte Summer Groove on With Roosevelt’s “Hold On”

Cologne based producer Roosevelt (Marius Lauber) is a master of the slinky groove. Since signing to Greco-Roman, the label that’s previously broken the likes of Disclosure and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, he’s been a steadfast purveyor of all things silky, and the latest tunes we have heard from him show no signs of kicking this habit.

Lauber just dropped “Night Moves”, his first track in 18 months, and we were hooked again instantly, so were very excited when he agreed to premiere the single’s sister release “Hold On” with us, here on THUMP. “Hold On” is the sort of slow-burning smoky sizzler perfect for balcony drinking sessions, day-long barbecues or holidays in the French Riveria and/or Bognor Regis. The real gift here is in the perfect splicing of soft synth pop, shoegaze haze, longing vocal lines and clipped Disco guitars. Essentially, it sounds like the sort of fun we all want to be having over the next few months.



You can watch the video for “Night Moves” here and catch Roosevelt live all over Europe this summer.

Full tour dates:

June 12 Campusfest, Leipzig, Germany

June 13 Imagine Festival, Basel, Germany

June 20 Nationaltheater, Mannheim, Germany

June 27 Kosmonaut Festival, Chemnitz, Germany

July 04 Paradise City 2015, Perk, Belgium

July 15 Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, NY

July 16 Echoplex, Los Angeles, CA

July 17 Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

July 18 Timescape Festival, Dallas, TX

July 25 Stuttgart Festival, Germany

July 30 Trailer Park Festival, Copenhagen, Denmark

August 07 Auf Weiter Flur Festival, Munster, Germany

August 15 Secrets Festival, Berlin

August 20 C/o Pop, Cologne, Germany

August 22 Dockville Festival, Hamburg, Germany

August 29 Singoldsand Festival, Germany

Roosevelt is on Facebook and Soundcloud.