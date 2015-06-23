Get Yourself in a Heavy Duty, Industrial Mood With These AnD Remixes

AnD, comprised of Andrew Bowen and Dimitri Poumplidis, take no prisoners when it comes to techno. They have been responsible for the sort of brutal, boot-stomping, bone-shaking cuts that leave you mesmerised, terrified, and possibly deaf. Even though their latest record, Cosmic Microwave Background was in departure in some respect from their previously unflinching methods, it still stands as monument of deep-room techno-terror. Sound like your cup of black, steely, cold, tea? Read on.

We’ve been fortunate enough to get an exclusive stream EP of remixes from the album, the second to be released, featuring reworks from Black Rain and Justin K Broadrick working under his JK Flesh moniker. This is heavy duty, aircraft hangar stuff, wildly spinning between industrial and noise. Each track is guaranteed to send you running for the hills, or fist pumping so hard you put a hole in the ceiling. Jokes aside, there is an awesome power on display here. Techno of this character is far less typical on the current landscape, so it is a rare and real treat to see it on such visceral form.

Videos by VICE

Get your hands on the album right here.