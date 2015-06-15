Getter Reveals His “Weird Personality” on First Release for OWSLA

At only 22 years old, west coast bass music producer Getter already has an impressive resume. Producing since his teens, he has released EPs on Datsik’s Firepower Records, Borgore’s Buygore Records, and now Skrillex’s own OWSLA. His new EP, Allegiance, comes out this week and, as expected, features some heavy bass music, but it also shows the artist’s musical range with some melodic, lighter moments too. It’s a step in a new direction for Getter, and as he tells us, it’s only the beginning.

THUMP: How did you meet Skrillex? What made you want to release this on his label?

GETTER: Skrillex and I have had a few quick run-ins. I’ve played a show with him or I would be backstage at his show, stuff like that. Recently, I’ve seen him more and more with OWSLA get-togethers and parties and stuff—really awesome guy. I guess just seeing how OWSLA works as a team and the influential artists they support really got me interested to release with them. I wanted to get the right material for the perfect release. I didn’t just want to give them any old tune I have laying around.

Is this EP dubstep? Is it brostep? What is it? Does it matter?

Honestly, I love dubstep, and I always will, but I have been making so much of the same stuff for so long I need to expand instead of sitting on all of this new music I have. This EP has some dubstep, trap, hip-hop, and just relaxing music. I’m trying to move forward with all my favorite kinds of music in my own way. I feel like if you lock yourself onto one thing (or genre, in this case) it becomes harder to grow artistically. I have recently been putting my weird personality into all of my work and it’s a lot more enjoyable. There’s no more evil dark stuff—as cool and fun as it was, it wasn’t what I want Getter to be. I’m definitely not saying I’m giving up on dubstep or dark stuff, there will just be everything. I want to make it more of an experience than just a music project.

Your live shows get crowds really amped. When you’re in the studio do you feel pressure to make music that will get your audience going ham? Tracks like “Low Tide” and “High Tide” are more chill than you typically play at a club gig.

When I’m not on the road I’m in my studio literally every day. If it’s not my studio, it’s a friend’s studio. I live to make music. Sometimes I’ll wake up and make the weirdest thing ever then set it aside and come back three months later and finish it. What I’m trying to say is I make a little of everything. I have over 30 unreleased songs that are definitely not club-appropriate. On top of that, I have the same amount in club bangers that won’t be released either. Making different kinds of music balances me out as a person and keeps me sane. I think now it’s time to show everyone what my mind can do. So expect insane dubstep drops, O.G. trap, lo-fi hip-hop, metal, house—literally everything coming from me in the future. Everything with Getter will become a lot more colorful and active.

Allegiance is out June 16 on OWSLA. Grab it here.

Getter on SoundCloud // Twitter