‘Getting a Tan in Central Park,’ Today’s Comic by Brian Blomerth

TAN2
1542394149352-TAN1
1542394164796-TAN2
1542394186155-TAN3

For more of Brian Blomerth’s work, visit his website, Twitter, and Tumblr.

