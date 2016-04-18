Watch: Kenny Hotz Trolls the US Presidential Race

When he’s not working on television shows like Kenny vs. Spenny, or contributing to South Park, Canadian actor, producer, and writer Kenny Hotz observes the continual decay of society, while stewing in his own particular brand of madness.

VICE was curious to get Hotz’s take on the carnivalesque US presidential race, so we sent him to cover the Florida primary a few weeks ago. He heads to a Trump rally to talk trade and immigration with the Republican’s supporters, discusses Bernie Sanders on a nude beach, and nearly gets arrested at a Marco Rubio event.