‘Gex Trilogy’ Already Fixes One of My Biggest Gripes With the Game, Adds Leslie Phillips and Danny John-Jules Post Launch

The Gex Trilogy was, unironically, one of my most anticipated games of the year. Gex: Enter the Gecko is one of my favorite 3D platformers ever made, and having the chance to jump in on PlayStation 5 felt like a dream come true. But, for a collection celebrating the life and accomplishments of this gecko, something was missing. The PAL versions, featuring completely different voice actors, were nowhere to be found. Sure, I do love me some Dana Gould, but after playing through Enter the Gecko for the umpteenth time, I would have loved to hear the Sorting Hat from Harry Potter make a quip about Jerry Garcia’s tap water. Now? We’ve finally got the chance to make it happen.

The PAL versions of ‘Gex: Enter the Gecko’ and ‘Gex: Deep Cover Gecko’ Are Being Added to ‘Gex Trilogy’

Even though I’ve played through Enter the Gecko an embarrassing number of times, even before this trilogy dropped, I’ve never once played the PAL versions of the game. So, this is going to be a special little treat for me, alongside all of the other Gex fans who have been waiting their whole lives to experience this. With Leslie Phillips voicing Gex in Enter the Gecko and Danny John-Jules voicing him in Deep Cover Gecko, it’s bound to feel like a brand new game. Dana Gould, however, was the voice actor in the original Gex. So, no matter if it was in the USA or the EU, everybody got the smarmiest version of the gecko.

At this point, this is already a major win. But what about Spintail? We need Japanese Gex to be a thing, especially since they included the incredibly adorable cover art in the Gextras menu. It’s meant to be a celebration of all things Gex, and I hope that players around the world have the chance to experience it exactly as they remember it. Or, if they’re looking to try something new, give the game a spin in a different language. I already know that as soon as the PAL versions drop on console, I’ll be diving back in. This update has already gone live on Steam, and the response has been fantastic.

But That’s Not All; A Proper Switch 2 Version Will Be Available Soon

The Switch 2 is a great machine. It’s big, bold, and beautiful. But right now, the Gex Trilogy doesn’t work on there. Limited Run Games is aware of this and has submitted a patch to get this collection of games working properly as soon as possible. As you’re reading this, the patch is currently in review by Nintendo and should be available soon. It will be included on the physical cartridge, so physical fans don’t need to worry about a download.

Heads up Gex fans – the Switch 2 compatibility update for GEX Trilogy is currently in review with Nintendo and should hopefully be approved soon. Rest assured, this update will be included on the physical cartridge! 🦎 pic.twitter.com/Bi4aaSruyr — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 16, 2025 Tweet via @LimitedRunGames on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

At this point, I hope that LRG continues adding even more content to the Gex Trilogy. Why stop with Leslie Phillips and Danny John-Jules? Add Mitsuo Senda and Spintail to the game. Consider adding Gex Jr. for good measure. Maybe even the Game Boy Color versions of the game, while we’re at it? Make this the most feature-rich Gex collection imaginable, and I’ll be there to buy a copy for every console. Regardless of what happens in the end, I’m just glad that our EU friends can hear their Gex once again. Or for the first time, if you’re like me, in the States.