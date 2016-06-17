GHE20G0TH1K Now Has a Record Label and Online Store

GHE20G0TH1K is going big. After seven on-again-off-again years as one of New York’s most exciting and unpredictable club nights, the party has recently expanded to include its own in-house record label and online store.

On June 1, GHE20G0TH1K launched its eponymous label with Fuck Marry Kill, a mixtape from Brooklyn-based producer LSDXOXO. Spanning nine quick-fire tracks over nearly 33 minutes, it’s filled with percussive, sensual-yet-ominous, delicate-yet-destructive beats that he told Fader will make you “either cry like a bitch, or get your 10s.” Tonight (June 17), he’s headlining the mixtape’s official release party at 496 Morgan Avenue in Brooklyn alongside the party’s founder Venus X, Tri Angle-affiliated producer Lotic, and frequent LSDXOXO collaborator Bbymutha. Tickets are available here.

Today also marks the grand opening of GHE20G0TH1K’s online store. Presently, nine logo shirts, available in black and white, are up for sale (including a design worn at their recent Boiler Room takeover). In an interview with Dazed, Venux X reveals that a pop-up shop is in the works: “I’ve always wanted a store. I collect a lot of vintage clothing and I kinda started curating things that I didn’t ever have the intention of even wearing. I think it has merit even if it’s temporary, but for right now, it should be six months in this space and then hopefully we’ll be able to go to a real space.”

