Ghettotech Innovator DJ Assault Is Giving Away His Entire Discography for Just $30

No history of Detroit dance music would be complete without ghettotech and booty bass innovator DJ Assault—and with a new deal he’s offering on Bandcamp, there’s no better time to check out his catalogue.

For just $30.20, you can download the pioneer’s entire discography, including his influential earlier releases on Electrofunk and Assault Rifle Records, as well as all his material from his own Jefferson Ave label. Although, the sale is only happening until February 1. If you’re looking for more, be sure to also check out Jefferson Ave’s website’s “Mixtapevault” section, featuring Farley “Jackmaster” Funk, Jeff Mills, Fast Eddie, and more.

