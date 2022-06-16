Ghia’s Having a Sitewide Sale, So Stock Up on Its Viral Apéritif and Spritz

“What’s the matter, you’re not drinking?” is a question almost all of us boozing-aged folks have been asked at some point, and while there’s nothing wrong with bitters and soda or seltzer-with-lime-and-a-splash-of-cranberry-juice, sometimes we’re in the mood for a drink that’s designed to be enjoyed, thoroughly, sans booze. That’s where Ghia—the viral, beautifully branded, non-alcoholic apéritif—comes in. Founder Mélanie Masarin kept the social aspects of drinking in mind when designing Ghia: coming together, hanging with friends, and connecting with loved ones. “We wanted to make a drink that would take you to this place without numbing the night,” she writes. “A drink you’d remember in the morning.”

So, whether you’re trying to take a night off, cut back on your overall alcohol intake, stop drinking altogether, or you just want to sip on a delicious beverage, Ghia—and other NA spirits of the same ilk—have your back. And right now, in honor of the brand’s second anniversary, shoppers can get 15% off sitewide, which means you can stockpile the brand’s signature apéritif, spritz, and even its ridiculously tasty chocolate-hazelnut spread just in time for all of your summer soirées.

“For those who like earthy, complex cocktails, with a balance of bitter, sweet, and tart, Ghia really hits all the right notes,” Rec Room editor Hilary Pollack writes in her review of the NA spirit. “If you’re not a fan of powerful floral flavors (there’s also a potent breath of elderflower), you may find Ghia somewhat bitter. But overall, it’s akin to an Aperol spritz or a fresh-squeezed Greyhound in terms of its ‘adultness.’ And frankly, I appreciate that, because if I’m looking for a real substitute for a cocktail, I don’t want a root beer like I’m an eight-year-old at the kids’ table. Who wants a doormat for a drink? Not I!” And, she continues, if you’re been known to sip on spirits like Campari, fernet, or other bitters in that family, Ghia may very well be the non-alcoholic aperitif for you.

Looking for something lighter and more easy crackin’ for the backyard kickback? No sweat. Ghia’s spritz—which comes in two flavors, ginger and soda—is also a certified banger. “I’m just as obsessed with the spritz as I am with the apéritif,” Rec Room editor Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp writes. “I see it as the slightly lighter, younger sibling of the drink, because it’s just as refreshing and herbaceous, but with a less heady base.” The ginger flavor is her go-to, because she digs the bright taste and stomach-settling properties, but the original Ghia Soda flavor is just as killer.

So cheers: to a summer full of fun times—and no less hangovers.

