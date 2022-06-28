Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years for Epstein Sex Trafficking Ring

Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually assault teenage girls.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of multiple sex trafficking charges, including child sex trafficking, in 2021. Prosecutors had asked for as many of 55 years in jail, effectively a life sentence. Her lawyers had asked for five.

“Miss Maxwell directly and repeatedly and over the course of many years participated in a horrific scheme to entice, transport, and traffic underage girls, some as young as 14,” Judge Alison Nathan said during sentencing, according to Bloomberg News.

Nathan described Maxwell’s actions as “heinous and predatory” and said they deserve a “substantial sentence.”

The British socialite had long been accused of being Epstein’s madam and helping groom girls for the sex trafficking ring. Epstein, one of the most notorious sex traffickers in modern history, was accused of raping minors and procuring them for wealthy and powerful clients. The 66-year-old died by suicide in prison while awaiting trial in 2019.

During the sentencing hearing, Nathan described Maxwell as the “lady of the house” for the sex trafficking ring. Several victims read out impact statements (which can be read in full here) during the hearing, and they described the trauma inflicted upon them by Maxwell and Epstein.

“I want to be clear about one thing: Without question, Jeffrey Epstein was a terrible pedophile. But I never would have met Jeffrey Epstein if not for (Maxwell),” reads the statement made by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims. “For me, and for so many others, you opened the door to hell.”

Nathan said the damage done to the victims was “incalculable.” Maxwell addressed the court during her sentencing and said that “Jeffrey Epstein should have been here before you” and said he “fooled all of those in his orbit.” She said she hopes “today brings a terrible chapter to an end.”

“Miss Maxwell is not being punished in place of Epstein nor as a proxy for Epstein,” Nathan said in her sentencing. “Miss Maxwell is being punished for her role.”

Maxwell was arrested in the summer of 2020, about a year after Epstein died.

The duo had various connections with many famous and influential figures, including Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, and most notoriously, Britain’s Prince Andrew. (All have denied any wrongdoing associated with Epstein.)

Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit out of court with Giuffre, who had accused him of sexually assaulting her 20 years ago, when she was 17 and travelling with Epstein. Prince Andrew agreed to make a “substantial donation” to Giuffre’s charity.

With files from Carter Sherman