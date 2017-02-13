Ghormeh Sabzi (Iranian Herb Stew) Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

½ cup|120 ml vegetable canola oil

2 pounds|907 grams boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 yellow onions, thinly sliced

1 cup dried kidney beans, soaked overnight

½ teaspoon turmeric

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 whole dried Persian limes, pierced

4 cups finely chopped parsley (about 3-4 bunches)

1 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro (about 1 bunch)

1 cup chopped fresh fenugreek leaves (about 1 bunch), or ¼ cup dried

1 cup finely chopped scallions (about 1 bunch)

2 tablespoons dried Persian lime powder, or ¼ cup|60 ml fresh lime juice

Directions

In a large saucepan, heat 3 tablespoons oil over medium-high. Add the chicken and, working in batches, cook until browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate, then add in the onions and cook until browned, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add the chicken back to the pot, along with the kidney beans, turmeric, salt, and pepper, Persian limes, and 2 cups water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer, cover, and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil in a saucepan over medium. Add the parsley, cilantro, fenugreek, and scallions and cook for 20 minutes, stirring constantly, until fragrant. Add the herbs along with the lime powder to the pot with the chicken. Cover and simmer over low an additional 1 ½ hours, stirring occasionally, until the chicken and the beans are tender. Season to taste and serve with steamed basmati rice.

