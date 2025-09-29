Ghost Announce New North American ‘Skeletour’ Dates for 2026

Ghost has announced a new run of tour dates, as part of their “Skeletour” global trek — celebrating their newest album, Skeletá — and the shows will bring the band back to North America in 2026.

In a new post on social media, the band shared a video revealing the plans, and wrote in a caption: “We wish to inform you that as demand grows ever larger for this most surreal of rituals, so too does one’s opportunity to experience it firsthand. In 2026 have your world shook by the most incredible rock spectacle the world has ever known, The Skeletour!”

“Pre-Sales begin today, Sept 29, and the general on-sale launches October 3,” the statement added. “Don’t miss your chance to experience this global rock phenomenon when The Skeletour hits a town near you in 2026!”

01/21 Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

01/22 Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

01/24 Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

01/25 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

01/26 Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

01/28 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

01/30 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

01/31 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/02 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

02/04 Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

02/05 Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

02/07 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

02/12 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

02/14 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

02/15 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

02/17 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/20 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

02/21 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

02/23 Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

Frontman Tobias Forge formed Ghost back in 2006, and the band has grown to become one of the biggest rock music acts on the planet today. In addition to their massive arena tours, the band recently achieved their first Billboard number one album with Skeletá, their sixth studio album, which was released in May.