Ghost Announce New North American ‘Skeletour’ Dates for 2026

Ghost has announced a new run of tour dates, as part of their “Skeletour” global trek — celebrating their newest album, Skeletá — and the shows will bring the band back to North America in 2026.
In a new post on social media, the band shared a video revealing the plans, and wrote in a caption: “We wish to inform you that as demand grows ever larger for this most surreal of rituals, so too does one’s opportunity to experience it firsthand. In 2026 have your world shook by the most incredible rock spectacle the world has ever known, The Skeletour!”
“Pre-Sales begin today, Sept 29, and the general on-sale launches October 3,” the statement added. “Don’t miss your chance to experience this global rock phenomenon when The Skeletour hits a town near you in 2026!”
Ghost “Skelatour” 2026 Tour Dates:
01/21 Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
01/22 Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
01/24 Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
01/25 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
01/26 Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
01/28 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
01/30 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
01/31 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/02 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
02/04 Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
02/05 Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
02/07 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
02/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
02/12 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
02/14 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/15 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/17 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/20 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/21 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
02/23 Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
Frontman Tobias Forge formed Ghost back in 2006, and the band has grown to become one of the biggest rock music acts on the planet today. In addition to their massive arena tours, the band recently achieved their first Billboard number one album with Skeletá, their sixth studio album, which was released in May.