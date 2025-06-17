Ghost Elephant Captured on Camera for the First Time in 5 Years

A rare “ghost elephant” was recently spotted on camera in Senegal’s Niokolo-Koba National Park for the first time in around five years. The animal was visually captured by the wildcat conservation organization Panthera and Senegal’s National Parks Directorate (DPN).

The new footage shows the “ghost elephant,” named Ousmane after a park ranger, walking directly in front of the camera in the dark.

According to Panthera, “When last spotted in January 2020, Ousmane was considered one of only 5 to 10 elephants remaining in the park—a stark contrast to the hundreds that once roamed here and a reminder of the devastating impacts of poaching and habitat loss. Photos and DNA analysis suggest he might now be the last.”

However, Panthera added that there is still hope for the creature.

“This sighting has sparked discussions on what can be done to protect the elephant and the technical feasibility of translocating a group of female and male elephants to restore a breeding population in Niokolo-Koba National Park.”

What is a ‘ghost elephant?’

‘Ghost elephants’ refer to a small and critically endangered species of elephants. These animals are so rare and isolated that they commonly go unseen by humans.

According to the Elephant Crisis Fund, a joint initiative of Save the Elephants and the Wildlife Conservation Network, “In many places, particularly in West Africa, there are tiny populations of ‘ghost elephants’ often consisting of fewer than five individuals, too few to have a chance of long-term survival.”

Common threats against these elephants include habitat loss, poaching, conflict with humans, and lack of breeding. The animals are also known to wander into unsafe locations.

“The best chance may be for governments to establish and secure large enough protected areas in the hope that these wandering elephants will find them and feel safe enough to settle and perhaps breed,” the Elephant Crisis Fund concluded.

According to Panthera’s West and Central Regional Director Philipp Henschel, who spoke with Newsweek, “Elephants are under immense pressure in West Africa. Only a few populations of the pachyderms survive in this region.”

“Niokolo-Koba National Park, where this individual was filmed, is the last area in Senegal where this endangered species survives,” he told the outlet. “Panthera and our local partner, the park authority DPN, have gradually increased the protection of Niokolo-Koba National Park since the start of our joint park support program in 2017.”

Henschel added that they are looking into whether Ousmane is the only survivor left in Senegal.