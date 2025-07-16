‘Ghost Haunting’ Is an Adorably Spooky Point-And-Click Adventure That Looks Just Like the Classics

If you know me, you know how much I love a good point-and-click adventure. I’ve written about them plenty of times, and even reviewed a few here at Waypoint. And, if you know me, you also know how much I love that old-school, pixelated retro style that defines so many of the point-and-click classics of the past. That’s why the upcoming Ghost Haunting, a modern take on the traditional adventure formula, is right up my alley.

‘Ghost Haunting’ wears its inspirations on its pantaloons

Play video

Ghost Haunting is Three Headed Monkey Studios’ official debut, a group of self-proclaimed ’90s kids inspired by the nostalgic adventures they grew up on. In fact, I’d wager their studio name, Three Headed Monkey, is a direct reference to The Secret of Monkey Island. Which makes sense, as Ghost Haunting‘s trailer gives me immediate vibes of Ron Gilbert’s point-and-click masterpiece. From the comedic writing and visual style down to the distinct font used in the game’s dialogue, it’s clear this team gets its inspiration from the greats.

The story, as you’d expect, is just as light-hearted as Guybrush’s tropical adventure.

Screenshot: Three Headed Monkey Studios

“During a supposedly relaxing vacation, Gigi stumbles upon the family secret: her grumpy grandpa Giovanni is a legendary ghost hunter. This revelation quickly spirals into a plan to bring back her late grandma from the realm of the dead. How hard can it be? Spoiler: very hard. And potentially world-ending.”

Unlike the lovable-yet-frustrating functionality of the good ol’ days, though, Ghost Haunting promises to include a slew of modernized features:

Classic point and click gameplay with a modern twist

Built-in hint system, hotspot highlighting, and fast travel

A “Not-getting-stuck” guarantee

Wholesome chaos meets heartfelt storytelling

Zero jump scares. Probably.

A brand-new IP with serious sequel energy

“With handcrafted pixel art and a quirky cast of characters (say hello to the Gargoyle Labor Union and some one-quarter-dead zombies), this game is a story that explores grief, growing up, and ghoulish missteps.”

Screenshot: Three Headed Monkey Studios

A nostalgic adventure with a modern twist, complete with silly humor, cheeky demons, and light-hearted writing? Yeah, this is definitely my lane. Ghost Haunting has no release date just yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam now.