Ghost Is Celebrating ‘Skeletá’ With a Roblox Game

You may want to check your kids’ Roblox for Ghosts. (Cue: rimshot set to shit-eating grin.)
The band Ghost has unveiled a collab with Roblox, in celebration of the release of their sixth album, Skeletá, which dropped a couple of weeks ago. There’s a lot of background to have to understand about Ghost to understand the nature of the game, but essentially, it’s a minigame from Roblox’s horror escape game Rushed Out, and features the band’s former frontman Frater Imperator.
“We wish to inform you that the team at the Roblox game Rushed Out! have hired a new boss – Frater Imperator,” read an announcement on the band’s social media. “Complete your tasks or risk being run out of the Ministry. Can you survive working for Cardi?”
“Just an office sim where you must pretend to work while plotting your escape… but can you escape the office before the Manager hunts you down,” reads the game’s official description. The game is out now and is set to run until May 13.
Ghost on Tour
In addition to their new Roblox game, Ghost recently embarked on the Skeletour World Tour 2025 in support of their new album. Fans can find those dates below.
04/30/25 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre
05/03/25 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich
05/04/25 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum
05/07/25 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
05/08/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
05/10/25 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
05/11/25 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
05/13/25 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
05/14/25 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA
05/15/25 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena
05/17/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
05/20/25 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena
05/22/25 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena
05/23/25 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena
05/24/25 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
07/05/25 – Birmingham, UK – Back to the Beginning
07/09/25 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
07/11/25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
07/12/25 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
07/13/25 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
07/15/25 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
07/17/25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
07/18/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
07/19/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
07/21/25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
07/22/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
07/24/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
07/25/25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
07/26/25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
07/28/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
07/29/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
07/30/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
08/01/25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
08/02/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
08/03/25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
08/05/25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
08/07/25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08/09/25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/10/25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
08/11/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
08/14/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
08/15/25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
08/16/25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
09/24/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
09/25/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes