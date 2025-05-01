Ghost Is Celebrating ‘Skeletá’ With a Roblox Game

You may want to check your kids’ Roblox for Ghosts. (Cue: rimshot set to shit-eating grin.)

The band Ghost has unveiled a collab with Roblox, in celebration of the release of their sixth album, Skeletá, which dropped a couple of weeks ago. There’s a lot of background to have to understand about Ghost to understand the nature of the game, but essentially, it’s a minigame from Roblox’s horror escape game Rushed Out, and features the band’s former frontman Frater Imperator.

[MESSAGE FROM THE CLERGY]



We wish to inform you that the team at the @roblox game "Rushed Out!" have hired a new boss – Frater Imperator! Complete your tasks or risk being run out of the Ministry. Can you survive working for Cardi?https://t.co/NSebe1RAOZ pic.twitter.com/mavVK0suvs — Papa V Perpetua (@thebandGHOST) April 30, 2025

“We wish to inform you that the team at the Roblox game Rushed Out! have hired a new boss – Frater Imperator,” read an announcement on the band’s social media. “Complete your tasks or risk being run out of the Ministry. Can you survive working for Cardi?”

“Just an office sim where you must pretend to work while plotting your escape… but can you escape the office before the Manager hunts you down,” reads the game’s official description. The game is out now and is set to run until May 13.

Ghost on Tour

In addition to their new Roblox game, Ghost recently embarked on the Skeletour World Tour 2025 in support of their new album. Fans can find those dates below.

04/30/25 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre

05/03/25 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich

05/04/25 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum

05/07/25 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

05/08/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

05/10/25 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

05/11/25 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

05/13/25 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

05/14/25 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA

05/15/25 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena

05/17/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

05/20/25 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena

05/22/25 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena

05/23/25 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena

05/24/25 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

07/05/25 – Birmingham, UK – Back to the Beginning

07/09/25 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

07/11/25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07/12/25 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

07/13/25 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

07/15/25 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

07/17/25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

07/18/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

07/19/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

07/21/25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

07/22/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07/24/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07/25/25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

07/26/25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

07/28/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

07/29/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

07/30/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

08/01/25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

08/02/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08/03/25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

08/05/25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

08/07/25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08/09/25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/10/25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

08/11/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

08/14/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

08/15/25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

08/16/25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09/24/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

09/25/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes