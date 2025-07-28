Ghost of Yotei Adds Major Feature Players Desperately Wanted in Tsushima

New screenshots have revealed that Ghost of Yotei has added one of Ghost of Tsushima’s most requested features. The useful mechanic will allow players to easily switch between character builds while in the middle of a quest.

Ghost of Yotei introduces Quick Loadouts

Screenshot: Sucker Punch Productions

Even though the Ghost of Yotei State of Play was in early July, eagle-eyed players have discovered one of the game’s new features through the game’s official screenshots. Over on the GhostofYotei subreddit, user 4M33N spotted the nifty mechanic in an image featured in the PlayStation livestream. In the in-game screenshot, we can see an armor loadout side-menu that can be accessed by pressing the “square” button.

The single button press then lets you quickly switch between outfits instantly. It appears the game only has three slots per armor for pre-saved builds, but it’s unknown how in-depth the feature actually is. Does it just let you swap instantly between outfits? Or does it also save your equipped weapons and charms as well?

Screenshot: Sucker Punch Productions, Reddit 4M33N, PlayStation

While it’s true that Ghost of Tsushima technically had a loadout feature, it was still tedious having to manually go into menus to switch between armor sets. As a result, many players desperately wanted a quick-swap feature.

Even if the new Ghost of Yotei mechanic is for outfits only, being able to instantly change armors is a pretty big improvement. After all, armor sets offer up unique perks such as health increase, damage buffs, and even stealth. In Ghost of Yotei, we’ll finally be able to swap between the armor best suited for our current mission.

Sucker Punch Needs to Add This Cosmetic Feature As Well

Screenshot: Sucker Punch Productions, PlayStation

Although quick loadouts were one of Ghost of Tsushima’s most requested mechanics, armor transmog is another feature that is still missing. Given that each armor piece in Ghost of Yotei features a wide range of character perks, it’s frustrating that we can’t change how they look. Because let’s be real, some of the best armor in Ghost of Tsushima was just downright ugly.

Plus, it always stings when you find that perfect armor set and it doesn’t have good perks at all. However, there may be hope for cosmetics in the upcoming PS5 RPG. During the July State of Play, Sucker Punch Productions showed off the Ghost of Yotei Dye system. Like the quick loadout mechanic, the cosmetic feature is expanded more in the sequel, with more armor and colors you can use.

One of the main takeaways from everything we know about Ghost of Yotei so far is that it seems to be a sequel of refinements. While many of the new mechanics aren’t new, Sucker Punch Productions seems to be improving Ghost of Tsushima’s best features in small ways. Although the jury is still out on armor transmogs, the new armor swapping button is incredibly useful and will make planning for quests much more accessible.