‘Ghost of Yotei’ Collector’s Edition Includes a Feature That Makes The Game Easier

PlayStation has officially revealed everything that is included in the Ghost of Yotei Collector’s Edition. The deluxe version of the game features armor, weapons, a horse, and many more items. Interestingly, the collector’s set also allows you to unlock skills early in the Ghost of Tsushima sequel.

The Deluxe Edition Allows You To Upgrade Skills Early

Players got their first look at the Ghost of Yotei Collector’s Edition after PlayStation uploaded a video showcasing the boxset on June 30. The minute-long trailer showed off all the physical items that are included in the $249 package, including a physical replica of Atsu’s mask. However, it appears that players will also be able to unlock skills early in the more expensive version of the game.

In the trailer, “Traveler’s Maps (Unlock Early)” is listed as one of the perks you get. If you are asking, what are those? You are not alone. On the official website, though, it actually explains what they are: “It also includes an early unlock Traveler’s Maps, which allow you to find statues throughout the world to upgrade your skills.” So, essentially, it allows you to power up your skills early by making it easier to find the items needed to do it.

It should be pointed out that the Ghost of Yotei Traveler’s Maps feature will be accessible to all players, eventually. The Collector’s Edition just lets players access the maps to find them early. How early, it’s hard to say. Based on the wording of the site, it also doesn’t seem like you need the maps. A player could technically stumble upon the statues just by exploring. We also don’t fully know how the mechanic works yet, so there might be more to it.

Everything Included in ‘Ghost of Yotei’ Collector’s Edition

As I mentioned above, the collector’s box set is pretty stacked. If you are a fan of the series, you get a life-size version of Atsu’s mask and her Sword Tsuba. They actually look pretty cool. However, the Ghost of Yotei Collector’s Edition does not include a physical version of the game.

Yeah, I know. You would think for $250, PlayStation could at least include that. For your convenience, here is everything featured in the Collector’s Edition of Yotei:

Ghost Mask (Physical)

Sash (Physical)

Tsuba (Physical)

Papercraft Ginkgo Tree (Physical)

Art Cards (Physical)

Zeni Hajiki Coin Game and Pouch (Physical)

Ghost of Yotei Digital Deluxe Edition Game (PS5 Digital Download)

Digital Deluxe Armor Dye (Digital)

Horse and Saddle (Digital)

The Snake Armor (Digital)

Sword Kit (Digital)

Traveler’s Maps – Early Unlock (Digital)

Charm (Digital)

Mask PSN Avatar Set (Digital)

Unlocking the Ghost of Yotei Traveler’s Maps early is also included in the $79 Digital Deluxe Edition. So, if you want to get an edge in the game, you can technically pay an extra $10. Whether that’s worth paying the dreaded $80 price tag for a PS5 title depends on the individual. But it will be interesting to see how much easier the Ghost of Tsushima sequel will be for those who pay a little extra. It could just be a minor feature, or something you unlock early in the story regardless.