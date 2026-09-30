Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition Release Times, New Armor and Deluxe Items

Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition launches its new content on October 1, bringing the Echoes of Sekigahara story expansion and Most Wanted combat survival mode to PS5. Here are the global release times, whether there is early access, and all the Deluxe items and new armor included in the major update.

Screenshot: Sucker Punch

The Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition DLC release date is Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET. According to Sucker Punch’s official launch map, that is also when Echoes of Sekigahara and Most Wanted become available.

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Both additions arrive through patch v2.0. However, you will need to own the Complete Edition or purchase the Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition Upgrade to access the new story expansion and combat survival mode.

The launch map also confirms that the new content unlocks at the same moment worldwide. This means players in Japan, Australia and New Zealand will have an October 2 release date because of their time zones.

Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition Release Times

For your convenience, we have provided the global launch schedule below. The table includes the locations shown on Sucker Punch’s map, along with conversions for additional major regions:

Region Local date Release time North America – Pacific October 1, 2026 9:00 AM PDT North America – Eastern October 1, 2026 12:00 PM EDT Mexico City October 1, 2026 10:00 AM CST Brazil – Brasília October 1, 2026 1:00 PM BRT United Kingdom October 1, 2026 5:00 PM BST Germany October 1, 2026 6:00 PM CEST South Africa October 1, 2026 6:00 PM SAST Finland October 1, 2026 7:00 PM EEST United Arab Emirates October 1, 2026 8:00 PM GST India October 1, 2026 9:30 PM IST China / Singapore October 2, 2026 12:00 AM CST / SGT Japan / South Korea October 2, 2026 1:00 AM JST / KST Australia – Sydney October 2, 2026 2:00 AM AEST New Zealand – Auckland October 2, 2026 5:00 AM NZDT

Does Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition Have Early Access?

Screenshot: Sucker Punch

No, Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition does not include early access to Echoes of Sekigahara or Most Wanted. Both additions unlock on October 1 at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET, or October 2 in some regions.

However, purchasing the Complete Edition digitally already lets you play the original Ghost of Yotei campaign and Legends. Players who purchase the upgrade can also immediately access the existing Digital Deluxe bonuses they do not already own. The new DLC still requires you to wait until launch.

The Sakai Armor bonus is also listed as an “early unlock,” but this refers to getting the armor sooner in the game. It does not let you start the expansion before its global release.

Ghost of yotei dlc price explained

Screenshot: PlayStation Store

Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition costs $69.99 in the United States. If you already own the original game, you can purchase the Complete Edition Upgrade for $14.99 instead. Both options give you access to Echoes of Sekigahara and Most Wanted.

This means existing players do not need to buy the full game again to get the new content. The upgrade also includes the previous Digital Deluxe items and the Charm of Hokkyokusei.

Purchase option US price Who it is for Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition $69.99 Players who do not already own the game Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition Upgrade $14.99 Players who already own Ghost of Yotei

All Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition Deluxe Items

Screenshot: Sucker Punch

Along with the main game and new DLC, the Complete Edition includes the in-game bonuses previously available in the Digital Deluxe Edition. Here is everything listed on the PlayStation Store:

Ghost of Yotei base game

Echoes of Sekigahara story expansion

Most Wanted combat survival mode

In-game Mask

Charm of Hokkyokusei

The Snake Armor

Digital Deluxe Armor Dye

Digital Deluxe Horse & Saddle

Sword Kit

Traveler’s Maps — Early Unlock

Charm of Amaterasu

Note: Players who purchase the Complete Edition digitally or pre-order the upgrade by September 30, 2026, will also receive an early unlock of the Sakai Armor when the new content launches. The outfit is inspired by Jin Sakai’s family armor from Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Yotei New Armor Sets Revealed

The complete edition also features several new Ghost of Yotei armor that is inspired by other PlayStation games. Alongside The Last of Us, the Complete Edition adds crossover armor based on Astro Bot, Helldivers and Journey.

The Last of Us Armor

Screenshot: Sucker Punch

The Last of Us armor takes inspiration from the franchise’s terrifying Clickers. According to Naughty Dog, players can unlock it in Most Wanted and then wear it in the original campaign and Echoes of Sekigahara.

Astro Bot Armor

Screenshot: Sucker Punch

Helldivers Armor

Screenshot: Sucker Punch

Journey Armor

Screenshot: Sucker Punch

Does the New Zealand Trick Work for Ghost of Yotei Complete Edition?

No, switching regions will not unlock the new Ghost of Yotei DLC sooner. Sucker Punch’s launch map confirms a simultaneous worldwide release.

Players in Auckland get access at 5:00 AM NZDT on October 2, which is the same moment the content unlocks at 9:00 AM PT on October 1. So, regardless of your region, you will need to wait for Echoes of Sekigahara and Most Wanted to launch globally.