Ghost of Yotei Day 1 Patch Fixes Performance, Crashes, and FPS Drops

Sucker Punch Productions has revealed that a Ghost of Yotei Day 1 Patch will be required to fix many of the game’s issues. Here is everything in the massive PS5 update, including all features and improvements.

Ghost of Yotei Day 1 Patch Details



While Day 1 patches are pretty commonplace in 2025, Sony revealed that Ghost of Yotei players will need to download a major update that adds many fixes to the game. The surprise patch is pretty massive in size and includes a handful of substantial improvements. One of the biggest fixes stops the game from crashing after playing for long periods of time.

However, the Ghost of Yotei Day 1 patch also includes a handful of performance and stability improvements as well. For example, the update fixes FPS drops in missions where a lot of characters are being rendered on the screen at the same time. Finally, the update adds improvements to the game’s UI/UX and photo mode. So yeah, you are definitely going to want to download this update before jumping into Ghost of Yotei on October 2, 2025.



Players had mixed reactions to the surprising Day 1 patch. While many PlayStation fans praised Sucker Punch Productions for putting this much effort into the game’s launch, some players were critical of the game’s release being unfinished on the physical disc. “Wonder if they had a tighter deadline for this one. Usually, the on-disc versions of Sony’s games are a bit more polished,” a user on Reddit wrote. Another player exclaimed, “Interesting, I didn’t hear anything about performance from the reviews.”

All Ghost of Yotei Day 1 Patch Notes: Features, Fixes, and Improvements



As mentioned above, the Ghost of Yotei Day 1 patch is pretty extensive. It has around 80 improvements in total that range from smaller performance issues to major stability fixes. For example, the PS5 patch fixes the game’s ray tracing mode, which early Ghost of Yotei reviews said had performance problems.

For your convenience, here is the full list of Ghost of Yotei Day 1 patch notes:

Performance and Stability

Multiple improvements to environmental rendering performance.

Fixed issues affecting Ray Tracing Mode lighting consistency and performance.

Changes to improve performance and stability while in photomode.

Various improvements to performance in missions with high character counts.

Resolved uncommon crashes when playing or idling for long periods of time.

Fixed rare crashes related to loading certain saves.

Gameplay

Audio fixes to allow impact sound effects to correctly match surface types.

Fixes several bugs in mini games like bamboo chop and Zeni Hajiki.

Fixed an occasional long delay when starting buddy grapple pull.

Fixed pumpkins appearing transparent during the kunai training mission.

Fixed interrogation camera transitions to avoid popping between angles.

General camera improvements for world navigation and when using tools in combat.

Improvements in camera behavior while engaged in combat, especially in optional camera modes.

Fixes various bugs and exploits during duels.

Various balance adjustments to weapons and charms, especially related to late game content.

Various balance adjustments and bug fixes related to Lethal difficulty.

Fixed bugs related to picking and throwing dropped weapons.

Balance adjustments and bug fixes to stealth kills with weapons other than the katana.

Fixed bugs with mission dialogue being cut short due to player or NPC actions.

Fixed several bugs in missions that players could perceive as blocking progress.

Various mission area improvements to help with mission flow and easier navigation.

Limit puzzle clues in some difficulty levels.

Prevent the horse from interrupting certain missions objectives or cutscenes.

Removed the ability to decapitate bounty capture targets.

Fixes a bug causing Standoff to select far away enemies.

Various adjustments and balance changes to wolf abilities, such as when fighting enemy leaders.

Prevent systemic enemies from appearing when the player is following foxes.

Added the ability for the player to open photomode (via R1) during certain stages when camping.

Various economy and loot balance changes to common metals.

Improved enemy responses to player actions in combat scenarios.

Reduced the occurrence of tutorials when camping.

Improved behavior of Saito’s men hunting for Atsu in the open world.

Animation

Improved intro and exit transitions for some cinematics to present a better and more emotional experience.

Fixed multiple instances of armor blocking camera shots during cutscenes.

Fixes to prevent geometry fading or popping at incorrect times in cutscenes.

Fixes for cutscene animation artifacts.

Fixes multiple instances of weapons appearing incorrectly during cutscenes.

Fixes characters improperly appearing in some cutscenes.

Improvements to character expressions and emotions during some cutscenes.

Updated various NPC animations and voice lines to make characters behave more naturally.

Updated the intro and exit animations for katana attacks so they feel more natural.

Updating foot matching across animations to better match characters’ feet to the ground.

Added new into and exit animations to improve transitions smoothness in foot matching and posture.

Improved animations for the coal throwing game used in weapon training.

Fixed a bug that allowed dogs and other animals to play incorrect hunt animations.

Fixed various NPC animations that would play incorrectly during missions.

Improved the animation for the Brute enemy grabbing Atsu and throwing her down on the ground.

Improving various weapon draw and stow animations to reduce clipping.

Environment

Improved onsen environmental assets, layout, set dressing and world interaction to provide more unique experiences for each onsen.

Improving appearance and performance of some flower types.

Improved the look of erosion and details in mountain ranges seen across the world.

Improved various textures in caves to bring up level of detail and eliminate seams and some artifacting.

Updated lower levels of detail on various tree assets around the world to prevent visual popping when the player is navigating around locations.

Updated deep snow blending to better conceal characters and also improve the look of snow on other assets.

Improvements and optimization across many assets throughout the game to improve performance.

Improved textures and assets within various caves and dens across the game for general quality polish.

Tweaked assets across the entire game to fix issues with objects floating above the ground.

UI/UX

Fixed photomode flashes and bright glow when rapidly changing the time of day.

General improvements to the photomode menu UI and navigation.

Fixed bugs in mini games related to alternative controller schemes.

Fixed various bugs in spyglass.

Fixed conflicting UI elements in various menus and the map.

Fixed text overflowing in Large Text mode in various languages.

Fixed text overlap with the Key Items list and objective cards with multiple rewards.

Adjusted the position of certain UI elements, such as the Charm Level icon.

Fixed or improved icons for multiple cosmetics and skills.

Updated skill videos and allow colored glints for clearer instruction.

Fixed UI elements to avoid overlapping in various cases like duels.

Fixed a bug with items on the traveler’s map appearing incorrectly.

Updated the UI marker shaders, animation, and size to improve legibility.

Fixed a bug where the loadout trainer inappropriately.

Modified bloom in the spyglass to improve visibility in bright scenes.

Reduced the number of pop-ups at the start of the game for a smoother experience for players with bonus content.

Improved various UI elements at vendors.

Fixed bugs related to loading and popping in menus.

Updated trophy and activity art.

Improved the appearance of some elements on the map.

Fixed the naming of some inventory items.

Added options to photomode.



Ghost of Yotei Day 1 Patch Size

At the time of writing, Sucker Punch Productions hasn’t confirmed the size of the patch. According to early pre-loads on PS5, Ghost of Yotei’s game size is roughly 85.119 GB. However, it’s unclear whether the massive Day 1 patch will increase that total size or not.

Regardless, players planning to jump into Yotei at launch should make sure to clear some space on their PS5 for the Sucker Punch RPG. With the game needing an update this big, you should also plan to set aside some time to actually download it, as the PSN servers will likely be working overtime at launch.