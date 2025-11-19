Ghost of Yotei New Game Plus Mode: Release Date, How to Unlock, and All New Features

After much anticipation, Ghost of Yotei is getting a new game plus mode. An upcoming patch will bring the much-requested feature to the Sucker Punch Studios RPG. Here is when it releases on PS5, and how to unlock it.

Screenshot: Sucker Punch Studios

Sony PlayStation surprised players today, when they revealed a Ghost of Yotei New Game Plus mode would be coming to the RPG soon. According to an official blog post, the feature will be added in the upcoming patch 1.100.000 update. The best part? The mode will be patched into the game completely free.

The Ghost of Yotei New Game Plus mode release date is set for Monday, November 24. To access it, you just need to log on to the game on that day and install the new patch. If you already have automatic updates enabled, the game will already be patched by the time you wake your PS5 console up.

“On November 24, a free patch for all Ghost of Yotei players will introduce New Game Plus, allowing you to replay Atsu’s quest for vengeance from the beginning with everything you earned throughout the campaign.” However, you will need to first unlock new game plus mode before you can jump into it.

How to Unlock New Game Plus in Ghost of Yotei

While this might seem obvious by the mode’s name, some RPGs require you to complete extra steps before you can unlock the post-game feature. Thankfully, that isn’t the case here. According to Sucker Punch Studios, New Game Plus mode will automatically be unlocked once you complete the main Ghost of Yotei story campaign.

The developer also confirmed that players who have already beaten the game will automatically get access to it. As I mentioned above, you will just need to install the patch 1.100.000 update on November 24, and you will see the feature added to the main menu of your game. Basically, you just need a save file with a completed story campaign on it.

All New Features in Ghost of Yotei New Game Plus Mode

However, the most exciting thing about the New Game Plus announcement are all the features. For starters, players will have access to every weapon, armor, and ability they have already unlocked when starting a new game. The mode will also let you replay any main story mission as well as side quests.

For your convenience, here is a full list of every feature in the Ghost of Yotei New Game Plus mode:

Retain all Weapons, Skills, Abilities and Currency.

New Harder Difficulty Modes added to the game.

Two new PlayStation Trophies for players to unlock.

Ghost Flowers Currency added to the game. Can be used at a new vendor to unlock new cosmetics.

30 new cosmetics, including new armor sets and weapon dyes, plus 10 new charms.

New additional tier of upgrades for your existing armor sets and weapons are added to the game.

Directional button remapping.

New Photo Mode Features.

So yeah, the Ghost of Yotei post-game mode is pretty stacked with features and content. Finally, Sucker Punch Studios also confirmed that Ghost of Yotei Legends is still on track to release in 2026. The 1.100.000 patch is likely the game’s last big update for 2025, until the game’s Legends expansion launches next year.