Ghost of Yotei Won’t Be Getting This Popular Feature

Sucker Punch has revealed that a much-requested Ghost of Tsushima feature will not be coming to Ghost of Yotei. According to a recent interview, players will not be able to revisit certain sections of the game.

Ghost of Yotei Will Not Have Replayable Missions

Screenshot: Sucker Punch

In a September 8 interview, Ghost of Yotei co-creator Nate Fox answered a handful of questions about the upcoming RPG. The developer specifically opened up about many new details about the PS5-exclusive title, including many of its modes.

However, the Sucker Punch dev also revealed one major feature that won’t be added to the game, and that’s replayable missions. When asked about whether they would be in the game, Nate Fox simply said “no.”

It’s unclear if the mechanic will eventually get added to the title in future updates, or whether it’s been given the permanent axe from the series. In Ghost of Tsushima, you could replay completed content after beating the main story campaign, although the feature was specifically locked behind Tsushima’s new game plus mode.

Screenshot: Sucker Punch

Given that many players wanted the ability to replay missions in Ghost of Tsushima, this might be a little disappointing. It should be pointed out, though, that Nate Fox said “replayable missions.”

In Ghost of Tsushima, you could technically only replay Outposts and Duels. So the ability to replay content might not be entirely removed in Ghost of Yotei, but the much-requested feature to replay story missions specifically won’t be coming to the sequel.

New Yotei Features Announced

Screenshot: Sucker Punch

It’s not all doom and gloom, though, as the Ghost of Yotei co-creator also unveiled many features that will be in the sequel. And they sound awesome!

For starters, Fox confirmed that Yotei will have a map that is the same size as Ghost of Tsushima’s. Unlike the first title, however, the sequel will not gate off entire sections from you.

For those looking forward to the main campaign, Fox confirmed that the Ghost of Yotei story will have a much longer critical path this time around. Meaning we will get a more in-depth end-game story mission.

Finally, Sucker Punch teased future single-player DLC and the possibility of a second playable character.

Screenshot: Sucker Punch

Here is a full list of all new Ghost of Yotei features revealed in the interview, courtesy of ImAmirx on Reddit:

Ghost of Yotei map is size same as Tsushima

Main story is longer than Tsushima

There won’t be replayable missions

Weapons are unlocked by discovering sensei’s in the overworld. You can’t use certain weapons until you find these characters

There are more than 6 major fights

The final boss fight will be “bloody”

Ghost of Yotei has a lot of playable flashbacks

Atsu is neither related nor has she heard of Jin

When asked if Jin has a mythic tale, Nate simply sipped his tea without answering

Interestingly, while Ghost of Yotei has a set story path, Sucker Punch reaffirmed that players will have some agency in how they tackle it. Specifically, Nate Fox described the campaign as being “diamond-shaped,” where players will go around in a circle, taking out each boss until they reach the center.

Ghost of Yotei’s launch on the PS5 is now just weeks away, as it releases on October 2, 2025.