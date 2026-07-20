Ghost Recon Wildlands Definitive Edition Brings Upgrades and New Content

An older Ubisoft game is set to receive a definitive edition that will make it run and look better on modern consoles, an edition that will also come with a small splash of new content for fans to enjoy.

Ghost Recon Wildlands is getting a definitive edition on Ps5 and Xbox

screenshot: ubisoft

Ubisoft has recently been looking back at its long history and bringing some of its most popular games to new audiences in the form of remakes. Perhaps the biggest example of this is Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resycned, the ground-up remake of the 2013 classic which is talked about by fans as one of the best in its series. Then there’s Rayman Legends Retold, another remake a 2013 game that’s coming this year. However, there’s another game Ubisoft is planning on giving a little bit of a smaller makeover to, though not in the form of a remake.

Videos by VICE

Ghost Recon Wildlands was just one of a smattering of huge AAA Ubisoft games that debuted in 2017. Among that year’s lineup for the French video game giant was a big franchise refresh in Assassin’s Creed Origins, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and For Honor. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was even released during that year as well. While some of these other big releases may have hogged the spotlight, Ghost Recon Wildlands still was able to impress those who did play it, and in the years since, it’s garnered a positive reputation as one of Ubisoft’s better open world games.

wildlands Definitive edition brings new mission and 4k60 performance

Reddit user SnooPoems4469 spotted a leaked promo card on the Xbox game hub for Ghost Recon Wildlands, showing a definitive edition of the now 13-year-old game. This new definitive edition of Ghost Recon Wildlands will make the game playable on current platforms at 60 FPS and at 4K resolution. Back in 2017, the game was released on consoles that primarily ran the game at a locked 30 FPS, and the base Xbox One was only able to provide a 900p resolution. With this leaked definitive edition of the game, fans will be able to have a much prettier and smoother experience than they initially had with the game on consoles 13 years ago.

As seen on the same card, this new definitive edition will also include an all-new mission called Last Rites. Exactly how long the mission will be or what it’ll entail is a mystery, but adding new content to an update or definitive edition of a 13-year-old game is quite rare to see. The official Ghost Recon X account recently made a post that seemed to be hinting at the leaked Ghost Recon Wildlands definitive edition and let fans know that there will be more to share on August 6.

With Wildlands getting a substantial definitive edition, it’ll be interesting to see whether Ghost Recon Breakpoint will get the same treatment too. Breakpoint came out just two years after Wildlands and offered a more near-futuristic military experience. Mired in bugs and questionable design choices, Breakpoint was widely panned at release and isn’t nearly as well-liked as Wildlands is. Knowing that, it’s hard to imagine Ubisoft wanting to do the same for Breakpoint that it’s about to do for Wildlands. As for the future of the franchise, it’s rumored that Ubisoft does have an all-new Ghost Recon game in the works, but it’s likely still several years away.

Ghost Recon Wildlands is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.