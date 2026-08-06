Ghost Recon Wildlands: Last Rites Delivers Major Free Content Update

Just hours after a major leak, Ubisoft has officially confirmed that Ghost Recon Wildlands is getting a major content update with the Last Rites patch.

Ghost Recon Wildlands: Last Rites Is Out Now

As leakers predicted, Ghost Recon Wildlands used the anniversary showcase as an opportunity to drop some big news about the game. The 2017 action shooter is far from finished and a new free update just arrived today that is full of fresh content.

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The Ghost Recon Wildlands: Last Rites update is available now and includes a new mission, several community-requested features, and the return of the Predator mission.

“Last Rites refreshes the gameplay experience of Ghost Recon Wildlands, delivering a new story-driven mission in which the Ghosts must face off against a new antagonist, La Llorona, and Los Penitentes, her fanatic cult following. They have nothing to lose, and they’re wreaking havoc in Bolivia as La Llorona enacts revenge on those who have wronged her.”

The update also marks the return of the challenging hunt for the iconic Predator, which was an incredibly popular feature the last time it was live.

In addition to the new playable content, this update is also making some exciting UI updates based on player feedback. Players will now be able to hide impact & trajectory previews of throwable items such as grenades, as well as the shader on interactable objects like ammo crates, or even objectives. By popular demand, the team also made sure that when you hide UI elements, the associated sound feedback, if any, is deactivated too.

Some other features from Ghost Mode are also making their way to other PvE modes. Those updates include:

the tactical reloading (making you lose any remaining ammunition in your magazine when you reload)

the number of primary weapons you can carry (either one or two)

the number of allowed revives before a Game Over (from none to limitless)

Team Composition has also been improved. Previously, you could toggle your AI Teammates on or off, but it was all or nothing. Now, you can choose if you want to play with one, two, or three teammates.

Some players will be excited to hear that difficulty settings are being overhauled, as well.

“We had four difficulty levels originally; now, you can precisely deep dive in the difficulty settings and play with specific parameters yourself to build a customized difficulty level. For example, you can tweak the damage that vehicles can take before being destroyed, play with the perception of enemies, or adjust the amount of time to wait before triggering HP regeneration.”

Although Ghost Recon Wildlands is an older title, there’s no denying that the game still has a dedicated core fanbase. It will be very interesting to see if these new content updates help bring in any new fans or revitalize some of the lapsed fans who many have fallen off the game over the years.

Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ubisoft news and updates.

Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now on PC and consoles. The Last Rites update is available today.