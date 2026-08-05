Ghost Recon Wildlands Upgrade Details Leak Ahead of Anniversary Showcase

Ghost Recon Wildlands may have just had its next-gen upgrade release spoiled by a PlayStation Store listing that was posted a day early.

Ghost Recon Wildlands Upgrade Likely Releasing August 6

Screenshot: Ubisoft

It may be hard to believe considering how popular the game still is, but Ghost Recon Wildlands actually launched all the way back in 2017 for the PS4 and Xbox One. The game is playable about the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, but it hasn’t received a full next-gen upgrade quite yet.

Videos by VICE

According to a new leak, that may be about to change as soon as tomorrow. A short-lived listing on the PlayStation Store seems to have accidentally spoiled the reveal of a next-gen upgrade for Ghost Recon Wildlands.

The posting has since been removed, but it originally included an August 6 release date and mentioned that the game has been revealed at the 25th Anniversary of Ghost Recon show.

The leak also suggested that the next-gen upgrade would be released for free for players who currently own the title on PS4 or Xbox One. Users who own the disc version of the game would need to download the new title and still put the disc in the drive every time they want to play it.

According to the leak, the upgrade includes:

4K/60FPS Upgrade

3D Audio Support

Faster SSD Load Times

Haptic Feedback & Trigger Effect

In addition to all of those upgrades, it sounds like brand-new story content may be arriving, as well. The leak also mentioned some details about a new story pack:

The New Story Pack: The Last Rites will be available for free. Along with various other Quality of Life Improvements & more.

One final bit of intel from the leak is that the game will also be Free to Play from August 6 to August 10.

Although Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed any of these details yet, it sounds like fans of the franchise only need to wait a few more hours before they find out if the rumors are true. Unfortuantely for Ubisoft, the company’s last few surprise reveals have been spoiled by leaks or rumors. In the months leading up the official reveal of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, the remaster was considered the worst kept secret in gaming.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates about Ghost Recon Wildlands and other Ubisoft projects.

Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles. The next-gen upgrade has not officially been confirmed at this point.