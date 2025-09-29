Ghost Vanguard: A 2D Beat ‘Em Up With Shades of Castlevania and Dead Cells

I consider spotlighting amazing indie games my duty, which is why we’re going to talk about Ghost Vanguard, a 2D beat ’em up with roguelike elements. From what I can see, it takes a lot of inspiration from other gaming greats.

Play video

Ghost Vanguard does something a bit different

Throwing you into roguelike battles would be one thing, but turning enemies loose on you, beat ’em up style, introduces a whole new level of stress. I can also see where your builds truly matter because someone is catching you with an attack from behind. You’re just not going to be able to keep your head totally on a swivel. Maybe that’s how you force players to try out more defensive buffs. I like it.

The game also has some arcade-style mini games. Which is pretty interesting for a game in the genre. But I’m down for trying new things in any of these games.

The story of the game is that you “play as a warrior resurrected by the gods, stripped of memory and power. Descend into a dungeon shaped by forgotten dreams and divine secrets, reclaiming your strength and uncovering the truth behind a dark god’s dominion.”

I mean, that sounds a bit like Dead Cells. And you can definitely see the influence, not just in the art style, but also in some of the gameplay. It’s kind of wild that we haven’t seen more games like it. If you pressed me for a quick answer, Dead Cells might be a top-five roguelike ever for me. So, you can definitely do worse when it comes to pulling from games.

Ghost Vanguard is planned for release in 2026.