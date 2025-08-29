Ghostface Killah Reveals The Crazy Price For a Lil Wayne Verse

Getting a Lil Wayne feature used to feel like hitting the lottery for some artists. With the right budget, artists could nab something out of Wayne’s treasure trove of verses. His 2000s run especially sticks out, iconic verses on records like “We Takin Over” and “Maybach Music II.” Even today, artists want to bring vintage Wayne out. Ghostface Killah nearly received a verse himself if it wasn’t for an exorbitant demand.

Recently, Ghost appeared on Shade45’s Disrespect Radio in promotion of his latest album Supreme Clientele 2. There, he notes how one of his songs “Candyland” was originally supposed to have Mac Miller on it. Unfortunately, in the wake of his tragic death, Ghostface needed to pivot elsewhere. This brought him to Lil Wayne, a rapper usually game for a guest verse. However, the price point to acquire one of his features was much steeper than it should’ve been.

Ghostface Killah Reveals The Steep Cost for a Lil Wayne verse

“We tried to reach out to Wayne and from what I’m hearing, it might night have been him,” he explains. “They asking for like $150,000. I’m like you know what man, just knock it out yourself. That’s rap s**t, n****s be talk talk talk. It’s the worst.”

Ultimately, Ghostface Killah decided to cut “Candyland” on his own accord. The features on other records are expectedly New York centric. Aside from his typical Wu-Tang cohorts, he brought on Styles P, Conway the Machine, M.O.P., and Nas. Additionally, he told Ebro that he was down to hop on a Tyler, the Creator beat.

After hearing “Ring Ring Ring,” Ghostface Killah said he was hearing vintage Michael Jackson. When Ebro said that Tyler did all the stuff himself, it intrigued Ghost to want to hop on one of his songs. Tyler responded in the comments, geeked by the news. “THIS FIRE WOW,” he comments.