These Ghostly Sea Slugs Feed Like Venus Fly Traps

Researchers have discovered a mysterious, glowing sea slug that operates like a deep-sea Venus fly trap.

This ocean-dwelling creature is bioluminescent and gives off a neon-blue glow, making it extremely unique. Scientists say it’s like a mix between a jellyfish and a houseplant. The mollusk has been studied for nearly 25 years—about 150 times since the year 2000.

“Thanks to [Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute]’s advanced underwater technology, we were able to prepare the most comprehensive description of a deep-sea animal ever made,’ said researcher Bruce Robison, whose study is published in Deep Sea Research Part I. “We’ve invested more than 20 years in understanding the natural history of this fascinating species of nudibranch.”

Other intriguing features of this creature include a “voluminous hooded structure at one end,” and a “tail fringed with numerous finger-like projections at the other,” as well as “colorful internal organs.” The slugs were spotted in Oregon to Southern California waters, and their discovery could trigger further deep-sea research.

“What is exciting to me about the mystery mollusk is that it exemplifies how much we are learning as we spend more time in the deep sea, particularly below 2,000 meters,” said senior scientist Steven Haddock of the aquarium’s institute. “For there to be a relatively large, unique, and glowing animal that is in a previously unknown family really underscores the importance of using new technology to catalog this vast environment.”

“Our discovery is a new piece of the puzzle that can help better understand the largest habitat on Earth,” added Robison.