Ghost’s New Single ‘Satanized’ is a Catchy Goth-Rock Epic

Swedish rock band Ghost has announced a new album, Skeletá, the follow-up to their 2022 album Impera, and debuted the project’s first single, a catchy goth-rock epic titled “Satanized.”

The new track doesn’t necessarily find the band in unremarkable new territory. Still, it is evidence that they continue to do their brand of occult rock better than anyone else, and certainly on such an impressive mainstream level.

This is a big part of what makes “Satanized” stand out as a single, it feels equal parts inspired by The Doors, Merciful Fate, and Sisters of Mercy. It’s unholy, retro, and almost hallucinatory. Check the song and its video—which features the band’s newly anointed ringleader Papa V Perpetua—below:

Additionally, in a press release, it was announced that Ghost has also debuted The Satanizer, described as “a first of its kind music video experience for fans who wish to be ‘Satanized.’” The platform was developed in partnership with Jason Zada, one of the minds behind Elf Yourself, and “will morph its users into characters featured in the song’s melodramatic video. With a quick upload of their photo, The Satanizer will send out a personalized music video clip featuring the participant, who can in turn share via social media that they too have been ‘Satanized.’”

Ghost’s Skeletá will be released on April 25, 2025, via Loma Vista Recordings. The full track listing is as follows:

1. Peacefield

2. Lachryma

3. Satanized

4. Guiding Lights

5. De Profundis Borealis

6. Cenotaph

7. Missilia Amori

8. Marks Of The Evil One

9. Umbra

10. Excelsis

Finally, Ghost will be embarking on the Skeletour World Tour 2025 in support of their new album. Fans can find those dates below.

04/15/25 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

04/16/25 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

04/19/25 – London, UK – The O2

04/20/25 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

04/22/25 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

04/23/25 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt

04/24/25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

04/26/25 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

04/27/25 – Toulouse, FR – Zénith Toulouse Métropole

04/29/25 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

04/30/25 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre

05/03/25 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich

05/04/25 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum

05/07/25 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

05/08/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

05/10/25 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

05/11/25 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

05/13/25 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

05/14/25 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA

05/15/25 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena

05/17/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

05/20/25 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena

05/22/25 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena

05/23/25 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena

05/24/25 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

07/05/25 – Birmingham, UK – Back to the Beginning

07/09/25 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

07/11/25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07/12/25 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

07/13/25 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

07/15/25 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

07/17/25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

07/18/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

07/19/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

07/21/25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

07/22/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07/24/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07/25/25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

07/26/25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

07/28/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

07/29/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

07/30/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

08/01/25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

08/02/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08/03/25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

08/05/25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

08/07/25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08/09/25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/10/25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

08/11/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

08/14/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

08/15/25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

08/16/25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09/24/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

09/25/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes