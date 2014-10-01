Ghosts of Aleppo (Full Length)

Aleppo is Syria’s largest metropolitan area and a millennia-old commercial capital. Today, however, it is a relative ghost town, threatened by regime bombing from the air and a militant offensive on the ground. For two weeks over the summer, VICE News embedded with the Islamic Front, a coalition of Islamist rebels fighting the forces of President Bashar al-Assad on one front and Islamic State militants on another. From secret tunnels beneath the ancient city to threatened frontline outposts in Aleppo’s ruined medieval center, VICE News followed the Islamic Front as they battled to retain control of the capital of the Syrian revolution against overwhelming odds.

