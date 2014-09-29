Ghosts of Aleppo (Part 5)

Three years into Syria’s bloody civil war, rebel-held areas of Aleppo are still subjected to constant bombardment from the government’s air force in an aerial campaign that seems directed more at the last remaining civilians than rebel fighters on the front line.
In the concluding segment of Ghosts of Aleppo, VICE News asks what, if anything, Western intervention will actually mean for Syria.
Videos by VICE
Watch Part 1: Ghosts of Aleppo
Check out more on the conflict in Aleppo: A City Left in Ruins: The Battle for Aleppo
Subscribe to VICE News on YouTube