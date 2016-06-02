Gianni Infantino Could Face 90-Day Ban by Ethics Committee

A German newspaper reports that recently-elected president Gianni Infantino could be facing a suspension related to a disagreement with Domenico Scala at Infantino’s first congress in Mexico City that ultimately led to Scala’s resignation days later. At that congress in Mexico City, Members voted in new measures that gave Infantino the authority to fire ethics committee members—the same committee created by Sepp Blatter (!!) back in 2012 in order to keep the rest of FIFA in check—who investigate claims of corruption, which could be problematic if anyone tries to investigate him for corruption. This appears to be exactly what happened.

The 90 day ban is allegedly due to a secret meeting in which Infantino and other top officials apparently plotted to push Scala out. It appears that Infantino was not happy that Scala had made a complaint to the investigatory unit, implying he was possibly corrupt. According to Infantino, Scala implied in his complaint that Infantino was either corrupt, laundering money, or something of the sort if he was looking for an expensive home while not salaried at FIFA. Infantino also rejected Scala’s salary offer of $2 million and went on to say in the secret meeting that he considered it insulting. The German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung says it obtained a tape of the meeting and transcribed it.

Infantino: “I was informed by the chair often the investigatory chamber often he Ethics Committee of FIFA, Mr. Borbély, dass die chairman of the Audit and Compliance committee has filed a complaint against me. Saying of basically did I have no salary and did I am looking or my wife is looking for a house in Zurich, and THEREFORE how can I afford to buy a house. An expensive house apparently, expensive house He Said to the Investigatory Chamber, that’s a house of 25 millions. Complete nonsense. And if I have no salary and want to buy a house of 25 millions there is a suspicion of corruption, or money laundering or of something else. Now the Ethics committee Investigatory Chamber chairman told me this goes straight in the bin and this is complete nonsense. There is no investigation, there is nothing about this.

Sunil Gulati, who was given a lot of credit for helping Infantino get elected in the first place, was present at the meeting and mentioned that he had held several meetings with Scala over the preceding 24 hours in an attempt to get him to resign.

Gulati: “We met a number of times in the load 24 hours. We thought we had a resolution, a friendly resolution did would work. We did not get that Realized, we do not have that right now. “

Infantino: “We see if it’s possible for him to step down. If he does not we want the delegates ask for this question to pass by the congress. “

Infantino: “From the point of view did if somebody brings this question for the congress.” (…) “The congress should decide, it is a democratic decision. I think it is better if it comes from the congress did if it comes from the council in one week or two weeks. Because then it is a personal thing All which is not. “

David Gill, FIFA vice president and council member from England, was the sole voice of dissent, calling the plan “an unbelievable situation I can not believe we want to create today.” Ultimately, the council members did not listen to his words of caution, and when they couldn’t get Scala to resign, they drafted new rules that essentially stripped the ethics committee of its independence and gave FIFA the power to fire members of the committee. Scala resigned shortly after. Following his resignation, Infantino said the following of the new rules:

“The decision was made to permit the Council to appoint members on an interim basis to the vacant positions of the new committees so they can start fulfilling their roles as part of the ongoing reform process until the next FIFA Congress in 2017.

“In addition, the measure allows for the swift removal of members who have breached their obligations.

Ah, FIFA. So good to have you back.



Update: Here’s an email chain that shows a discussion about deleting recordings from the meeting.

Emails (reported by @mario_staeuble + @Tim_Roehn) which claims to show Infantino wanted recording of meeting deleted

June 2, 2016

But FIFA has responded and claims that what was being discussed is the deletion from a USB stick, not the actual recording itself.

FIFA on Infantino allegations.

June 2, 2016

