London’s Giant Ball Pit For Adults

Cast your mind back to when you were younger—way younger—and think about the sheer joy you experienced when you were wading chest-deep in a ball pit. Oh! How you might long to do such a thing again without having other adults look at you strangely and children cry as you ruin their playtime.

A design agency called Pearlfisher opened a pop-up ball pit for adults: the installation at the Pearlfisher Gallery in Hammersmith called Jump In! and is filled with 81,000 white balls.

Videos by VICE



Image via

Unsurprisingly, the installation has already proved so popular that the company has been inundated with thousands of emails asking for bookings. Because who wouldn’t want to spend time in a ball pit pretending they were three years old?

Jack Hart, the Pearlfisher Senior Creative Strategist who thought up the idea, says, “We now expect our work-life needs to be met through flexi-working, childcare and health cover. But, as our expectations of work-life balance increase and diversify, so do demands for productivity. As a result, the concept of play is now driving a huge cultural shift that we all need to embrace and engage with. The future of work is play.”

Could the future of work also throw in an adult bounce house too, please?

Images via

Jump In, Pearlfisher Gallery, 50 Brook Green, W6 7BJ was open to the public through February 13, 2015.

Related:

[Video] The Process | Snarkitecture’s Indoor Beach Ball Pit

Finally, a Museum-Sized Ball Pit You Can Swim In

Carsten Höller Installed A Giant Playground Inside Frieze London

This Slide Sculpture Is 100 Feet Of Vertical “Delight And Madness”

Take A Ride On These Glowing, Musical Swings