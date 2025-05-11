Giant Bomb Going Independent Is a Major Win for Games Journalism; Support ‘Em (And Addressing Waypoint Things Because Why Not?)

Yeah, yeah: “Scab,” “Corporate Shill,” “Zombie Waypoint” — shut up for a second and listen! If you’re reading this, it’s very, very likely you know about the wild “Giant Bomb Arc” recently. But if you don’t, here, Aftermath covered it succinctly. And if you don’t feel like listening to that podcast, you can just skip to the good part where Giant Bomb was officially sold to the creatives who made it what it is!

Aware of my tainted reputation in most games journalism circles, I’m not quite stupid enough to sit here and wax poetic about how much I adored Giant Bomb over the years and couldn’t be happier that it’s going independent! [Oh, but as a quick nod toward Polygon and that situation, you can still donate to support the creatives who were regrettably laid off here.]

Videos by VICE

I am, however, stupid enough to say this: please support Giant Bomb. If you hate VICE, “Nu Waypoint,” and everything we stand for, fine. But if you truly care about games journalism and its continued survival against inflammatory, ignorant content creators who only exist to rile people up and absorb all the chatter in the gaming space? It’s time to put your money where your mouth is (if you’re able to, what with the EVERYTHING going on in the nation). Celebrate Giant Bomb’s Independence Day and keep the good times rolling!

And now, since we’re on the subject of games journalism? I want to talk about Waypoint! If you don’t want to read about me yapping about it, leave. Call me a corpo scumbag and/or bad writer on BlueSky and keep it pushing — I have business to handle on the team’s behalf.

Screenshot: Waypoint

from giant bomb to giant bastard

This will be the only time I address this. Either here or “publicly” on social media. I’m about to answer the million-dollar question: “Why did you take this job, you filthy scab?” Because this was going to happen with or without me. So, since it was happening regardless, I saw an opportunity to at least take creative control and try to steer the Titanic away from the icebergs I knew would pop up.

Today marks the 7-month anniversary of “Nu Waypoint,” actually. And if I had to do this all over again, knowing I’d be a villain in games journalism’s rogues’ gallery? I would in a heartbeat. Because here’s the stone-cold truth: for as doomed as this vessel may be? It’s a vessel with many eyes on it. And with that visibility, we always lend the mic to underrepresented games. Indie teams can easily use this brand to get their projects the recognition they deserve.

If I’m meant to go down with the “Nu Waypoint” ship and be eternally doomed in games journalism if (or “when”) the bottom falls out? Y’all better not ostracize everyone else on this team. Shaun, Anthony, Matt, Brent, and Ana? They all hopped aboard a disastrous situation for themselves simply by aligning with “Nu Waypoint.” Because I promised them more than the cataclysmic lows we were accustomed to. I told each of them that this would be better than that. Don’t punish them for simply wanting an unoppressive space to freely talk about a medium they love.

y’all can tell me to go to hell, but leave the team out of it

As of this writing, in real time, Ana is the subject of a dedicated, impassioned hate campaign against her.

I wrote about the intense, violent, and incredibly bigoted harassment I've experienced online since my VAllure articlewww.vice.com/en/article/v… — Ana Valens (@acvalens.net) 2025-05-08T20:51:49.803Z

And her story isn’t reaching the right spaces, partially because of the reputation of “Zombie Waypoint.” I acknowledge the reasoning behind ResetEra, Aftermath, and anyone else who wants this outlet to perish because y’all believe I had no right to accept this job — or that this is a mockery of what existed before.

Maybe we make it to a full year and beyond. Maybe we don’t. But one thing I won’t allow is for anyone to erase and ignore all the good everyone here has done. And if you think this team hasn’t done anything worth acknowledging? Allow me to prove you wrong.

the pride and joy of ‘zombie waypoint’

Ana Valens

Shaun Cichacki

Brent Koepp

Matt Vatankhah

Anthony Franklin II

bringing it home

That’s it, really. It’s out of my system and out in the wild. To be clear: I don’t want or need anyone’s sympathy or compassion. I don’t care how people end up interpreting this article — I imagine my prospects in games journalism outside of “Nu/Zombie Waypoint” aren’t great one way or the other anyway. But until this outlet’s final, dying gasp, we’ll continue feeding y’all cool indie games. I’ll keep boosting and gassing up this team because they have earned and perpetually deserve nothing less than full support.

Is the road ahead rife with algorithm-pleasing fluff? Unfortunately, yes. But at least we choose how we do it. The day we stop being able to choose is the day we truly do become a shambling, soulless husk of an outlet.