Giant Cheddar Gougères Recipe

Makes 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ cups|360 ml whole milk

½ cup|115 grams unsalted butter

pinch of salt

1 ¼ cups|155 grams all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

3 cups|345 grams grated sharp white Cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS

Heat the oven to 450°F. In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, bring the milk, butter, and salt just to a boil. Add the flour all at once and stir vigorously to incorporate. Reduce the heat to medium and cook, stirring continuously, for 1 to 2 minutes, until the dough feels smooth and not too sticky, like Play-Doh when quickly pinched. Place the dough in a large mixing bowl and let cool for 5 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, beat the eggs into the dough one at a time, making sure to incorporate the egg completely before mixing in the next. Stir in 1 cup|115 grams of the cheese. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Scoop the dough in 1-cup (240-ml) scoops onto the sheet, making sure to leave plenty of space around each—no more than 6 to a half-sheet baking tray. You can pause here and freeze the gougères on the tray until solid and then place in a zip-top bag until ready to bake. They will take a little more time to bake than if made from fresh. Generously cover each gougère with a portion of the remaining cheese. It’s OK if it falls to the parchment; it will crisp up and be delicious. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the dough has puffed extravagantly. Rotate the tray and turn the oven down to 300°F, and bake another 15 minutes. Rotate the pan again and continue to bake another 10 to 20 minutes, until they are dark golden brown. You might want to go a little longer than you’d expect—developing a nice caramel color. Once cooked, use a cake tester or toothpick to poke 3 or 4 holes in each gougère so that it can release its steam without collapsing. Let them cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Reprinted from GETAWAY: FOOD & DRINK TO TRANSPORT YOU by Renee Erickson. Photography by Jim Henkens. Published by ABRAMS.

