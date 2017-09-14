Giant Cookie Bowl Recipe

Servings: a lot

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the bowl:

unsalted butter, for greasing

1 uncooked recipe cookie dough

to serve:

lots of cookie dough ice cream (or ice cream flavor of your choice)

lots of toppings (like other cookies, sprinkles, pretzels, whatever the heck you want)

whipped cream

chocolate sauce

Directions

Grease the inside of a 4-quart|3 liter 785 ml oven-proof bowl. Push the cookie dough into a ½-inch|1 ¼-cm layer inside the bowl. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Heat the oven to 350°F. Line the cookie with parchment paper and fill the parchment with beans or rice (kind of like blind baking a pie). Bake, rotating halfway through, until golden, about 1 hour. Remove the parchment and beans and cook an additional 30 minutes, until golden brown in the center, as well. Cool completely before inverting the bowl and filling it with ice cream and all the good shit you want to make a badass fucking ice cream sundae.

