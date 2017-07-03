This Giant LEGO Machine is a Better DJ Than You

This article was originally published on August 16, 2014 but we think it still rocks!

Alex Allmont‘s Play House gives new meaning to PLUR, subbing the “love” in Peace, Love, United, Respect for LEGOs. Using LEGO Technic, the Chris Burden-meets-Phuture installation was made for AudioGraft 2014 with a commission from Oxford Contemporary Music and mechanically computes and emits “hooky and hypnotic acid house.”

Allmont describes the piece in comparison to a generative musical loom, as a sole drive turns sequences of LEGO gears and levers to yield rhythms. Though it’s light on the squelching bass noises that typically characterize the dance music sub-genre. The sculpture is connected to analog drums and synths, and we wouldn’t be surprised if there was a Roland TB-303 somewhere in the mix.

Watch a video clip of the installation below. This LEGO set is definitely not geared towards kid’s, but our minds would be blown if Armando or DJ Pierre brought this bad boy out during a b2b set.

See more of Alex Allmont’s work on his site here.

