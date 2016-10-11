A Celestial Cross of Light Illuminates a Church Ceiling

A system of lighted synapses swarms the roof of a quietly beautiful church in Paris’ 1st arrondissement neighborhood, resting into the shape of a cross. Dictated by the visitors inside Saint-Eustache Church, the network of starry nerves changes color and form when prompted by movement, and cycle through 35 unique designs.

The immersive vision is the work of master digital artist Miguel Chevalier, who specializes in expansive, digitally luminous works. His oversized and immersive displays are akin to experiencing a brief swatch of virtual reality, usually spread across a vaulted ceiling like a luminous mesh. His latest pieces, collectively titled Voûtes Célestes or “celestial vaults,” are equally stunning. Incorporating electric lime greens and less-than-docile indigo blues, the majestic arena of Saint-Eustache evolves into an enthrallingly accessible starry night—all set to the tune of cathedral’s organ. See the Celestial Vault come to life in photos, and in Chevalier’s longtime collaborator Claude Mossessian’s documentary, below:

Miguel CHEVALIER “Voûtes Célestes 2016” Nuit Blanche 2016 Saint Eustache Paris from Claude Mossessian on Vimeo.

To see more works from Miguel Chevalier visit his website, here, and to learn more about Voûtes Célestes, visit, here.

