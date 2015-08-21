Giant Sculpture Escapes Museum, Hilarity Ensues

A video posted by Jeremy (@jeremy419) on Aug 19, 2015 at 2:48pm PDT

In August 2015, a 12-foot-tall, 250-pound red ball by artist Kurt Perschke ran amok in the streets of Toledo, Ohio, leaving street signs bent, curators frantic, and a hilarity-inducing Instagram video (above) in its wake. Prompted by rain and strong gusts, the escapee, a protagonist of Perschke’s Red Ball Project, broke free from restraints during an arts circuit sponspored by the the Toledo Museum for their current exhibition Play Time, en route from Roulet Jewelers to Boyd’s Retro Candy Storeo. According to the Toledo Blade, no humans were harmed in the brief debacle. The ball itself was not so lucky, however, sustaining minor, albeit reparable, damages, possibly caused by a violent, albeit triumphant, battle with said street sign.

The ball returned to the museum from it’s eventful tour of Toledo, where it remained on display until September 9th.

Videos by VICE

Via ArtNet Related:

[Video] Kids Critique: Yayoi Kusama’s ‘Give Me Love’

Shia LaBeouf Is Smashing Teletubbies and Screaming at AI

Step Inside a Multicolored Sphere of Upcycled Plastic