Massive Kinetic Sculpture Mimics the Motion of a Flower

Spherophyte moves and “breathes” just like a flower, but the 20-foot sculpture could eat your best azalea bush for breakfast. The kinetic sculpture, designed by Australian artist Alex Sanson, is almost unceasingly in motio, as it responds to its own reactive programming. “Its moving elements open and blossom first in phase with each other,” Sanson tells The Creators Project, “move then out of phase in semi-independent motion, then come back and together, and synchronize once again.”

Spherophyte gets its name from “sphero” meaning sphere, and “phyte” meaning plant. The structure’s ‘flower’ seems to be composed of several different circular structures, from holographic sequins to blossoming and breathing steel blossoms. According to the artist, the brightly colored sculpture is “intended to be peaceful and contemplative, yet joyful and dynamic.” All successes, as far as we’re concerned. Check out a video of Spherophyte in action below.

