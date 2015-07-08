Giant U.S. And Japanese Robots to Fight to the Death

Humanity is one year away from existing in a world in which giant robots fight each other to the robot death for our entertainment.

Last week, MegaBots, an American company that builds giant humanoid robot gladiators, challenged Suidobashi Heavy Industries, a Japanese competitor in the burgeoning mechanical bloodsport market that very clearly exists in 2015, to a robot duel.

On Sunday, Suidobashi—whose company subheading reads “An organization which aims to spread human ride robots.”—accepted the invitation for its giant piloted robot warrior to attempt to beat the shit out of Megabots’ giant piloted robot warrior.

There was only one condition from Suidobashi in agreeing to the fight: that melee attacks would be acceptable, as the Megabots robot had been designed instead to use the giant cannons mounted on its shoulder to destroy its adversaries.

Suidobashi CEO Kogoro Kurata also threw some good shade at Megabots, saying, “Just building something huge and sticking guns on it. It’s…Super American.” He also said that giant robots are part of Japanese culture, which is most certainly a cooler thing to have as part of your national culture than baseball or apple pie, even though apple pie is delicious, even the frozen Marie Callendar’s version you can buy at the supermarket––in fact, especially that version.

According to the video, the fight will happen in one year.