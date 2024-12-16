Giants Fans Are So Pissed They’re Paying for Plane Banners to Trash Owners

New York Giants fans haven’t had much to celebrate this season. Their team has the fewest wins in the NFL and no team has scored fewer points than they have, so it’s not like they’re even entertaining fans with their losses.

One thing that has brought a large collection of Giants fans together, though, is their disdain for the organization. That has resulted in planes with messages frequently flying over their games. No, this has nothing to do with the drones plaguing New Jersey, particularly up north where the team plays (yes, the NEW YORK football team does not actually play in the Empire State, but rather in New Jersey).

During Sunday’s loss, another plane took flight over MetLife Stadium, this time with a banner that read, “We Won’t Stop Until You Fire Everyone.” A prior plane the week before read, “PLZ Fix This Dumpster Fire.”

Things are going really well with the Giants, if you couldn’t tell…

NJ.com spoke with one of the fans behind Sunday’s plane. They paid $1,500 to charter the message and the entire reasoning behind it was to “embarrass” the team’s ownership group led by John Mara.

“The biggest thing that the Mara family prides itself on is pride in themselves,” the anonymous person told the outlet, adding that this move will hopefully “force them to take action.”

If you’re wondering why sports fans are acting like this over a team losing, it’s not entirely due to the team’s 2-12 record. Losing certainly has amplified the backlash. The team has only won more than 10 games once since winning the Super Bowl in 2011. There’s also only been two playoff appearances since then with the last being in 2022. The team is 8-23 since 2023.

There are also a lot of bad decisions that have loomed large over the organization, from letting their best player leave and head to their division rival to grossly overpaying a quarterback only to cut him a few weeks ago. Their moves have been terrible, and now fans are fed up.

So what can an angry fan do? I suppose flying an airplane is one way, albeit a costly one, to express your frustration. Perhaps all of those drones around New Jersey have something to do with angry Giants fans, too.