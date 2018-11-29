11 Gifts for Your Openly Depressed or Anxious Friend

You can stop reading right now if you’re in search of tea and stress balls and positive-affirmation coasters; this is not one of those gift guides. At Tonic, we have plenty of stories about how mental health issues affect people’s daily lives and what they can do to feel better. But few gifts will do that, unless your present is finding your loved one a therapist who actually takes insurance. The next best thing, at least in the gift department, is to laugh at it all—or celebrate it, even. If your giftee seems down for that, then you’ve come to the right place.
“Fuck This Shit” socks
A stocking stuffer for people who hate everything. (Women’s version here). $13
Videos by VICE
“Seasonal Depression” candle
Smells like not wanting to leave the house. $20
“This Is Fine” mug
Perfect for drinking coffee while scrolling through Twitter. $17
“Therapy Makes You Hotter” beanie
A cozy hat designed by artist Alec MacDonald for taking post-therapy selfies. $22
“Anxiety” necklace
A nameplate necklace for things that weren’t OK to name until pretty recently (also available for depression and bipolar). $48, with all proceeds going to bring change to mind.
“Meh” ornament
If someone in your household insists on a tree, this can be your contribution. $5
A Liana Finck cartoon
The New Yorker cartoonist known for her cultural commentary and openness about mental health will redraw one of her pieces for $125.
“Do What You Love” tote
Accurate. $25
“My Unyielding Melancholy Brings All the Existentialists to the Yard” shirt
If Kelis were a Nihilist. $25
“Chill Pills” iPhone case
Let’s normalize medication, shall we? $32
“Unresolved Issues” pouch
A vessel for carrying your emotional baggage. $18
VICE may earn a small share of sales from links in this article. Editorial staff chose these products independent of company promotions.
Sign up here to get advice and true stories about mental health in your inbox every week.