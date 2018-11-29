11 Gifts for Your Openly Depressed or Anxious Friend

You can stop reading right now if you’re in search of tea and stress balls and positive-affirmation coasters; this is not one of those gift guides. At Tonic, we have plenty of stories about how mental health issues affect people’s daily lives and what they can do to feel better. But few gifts will do that, unless your present is finding your loved one a therapist who actually takes insurance. The next best thing, at least in the gift department, is to laugh at it all—or celebrate it, even. If your giftee seems down for that, then you’ve come to the right place.

A stocking stuffer for people who hate everything. (Women’s version here). $13

Photo courtesy of Perpetual Kid

Smells like not wanting to leave the house. $20

Photo courtesy of Malicious Women Co.

Perfect for drinking coffee while scrolling through Twitter. $17

Photo courtesy of Topatoco

A cozy hat designed by artist Alec MacDonald for taking post-therapy selfies. $22

Photo courtesy of Alecwithpen on Etsy

A nameplate necklace for things that weren’t OK to name until pretty recently (also available for depression and bipolar). $48, with all proceeds going to bring change to mind.

Photo courtesy of Ban.do

If someone in your household insists on a tree, this can be your contribution. $5

Photo courtesy of Archie McPhee

A Liana Finck cartoon

The New Yorker cartoonist known for her cultural commentary and openness about mental health will redraw one of her pieces for $125.

Accurate. $25

Photo courtesy of Adam J. Kurtz

If Kelis were a Nihilist. $25

Photo courtesy of Boredwalk

Let’s normalize medication, shall we? $32

Photo courtesy of Ban.do

A vessel for carrying your emotional baggage. $18

Photo courtesy of Emily McDowell

