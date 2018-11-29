VICE
11 Gifts for Your Openly Depressed or Anxious Friend

kapa i orglica
You can stop reading right now if you’re in search of tea and stress balls and positive-affirmation coasters; this is not one of those gift guides. At Tonic, we have plenty of stories about how mental health issues affect people’s daily lives and what they can do to feel better. But few gifts will do that, unless your present is finding your loved one a therapist who actually takes insurance. The next best thing, at least in the gift department, is to laugh at it all—or celebrate it, even. If your giftee seems down for that, then you’ve come to the right place.

“Fuck This Shit” socks

A stocking stuffer for people who hate everything. (Women’s version here). $13

fuck this shit socks
Photo courtesy of Perpetual Kid

“Seasonal Depression” candle

Smells like not wanting to leave the house. $20

seasonal-depression-candle
Photo courtesy of Malicious Women Co.

“This Is Fine” mug

Perfect for drinking coffee while scrolling through Twitter. $17

this-is-fine-mug
Photo courtesy of Topatoco

“Therapy Makes You Hotter” beanie

A cozy hat designed by artist Alec MacDonald for taking post-therapy selfies. $22

therapy-makes-you-hotter-beanie
Photo courtesy of Alecwithpen on Etsy

“Anxiety” necklace

A nameplate necklace for things that weren’t OK to name until pretty recently (also available for depression and bipolar). $48, with all proceeds going to bring change to mind.

anxiety-necklace
Photo courtesy of Ban.do

“Meh” ornament

If someone in your household insists on a tree, this can be your contribution. $5

meh-ornament
Photo courtesy of Archie McPhee

A Liana Finck cartoon

The New Yorker cartoonist known for her cultural commentary and openness about mental health will redraw one of her pieces for $125.

“Do What You Love” tote

Accurate. $25

do-what-you-love-tote
Photo courtesy of Adam J. Kurtz

“My Unyielding Melancholy Brings All the Existentialists to the Yard” shirt

If Kelis were a Nihilist. $25

melancholy-shirt
Photo courtesy of Boredwalk

“Chill Pills” iPhone case

Let’s normalize medication, shall we? $32

chill-pills-iphone-case
Photo courtesy of Ban.do

“Unresolved Issues” pouch

A vessel for carrying your emotional baggage. $18

unresolved-issues-zipper-pouch
Photo courtesy of Emily McDowell

