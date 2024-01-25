The Best Gifts for Men, According to the Real Guys Who Received Them

Every year, we wonder what to give the menfolk in our life for the holidays. A jar of dirt? An axe? Deodorant? What are the best gifts for guys, anyway? All of these offerings are presents we would happily receive ourselves, but what about The Dudes™? We decided to just ask men what gift ideas of times past have really stuck with them, and discovered that the men in our lives enjoy self-care rituals (a little more than they might even know), iconic cookware pieces, and flasks that will survive a nuclear fallout. We learned that when it comes to the best gifts for men, the spectrum stretches from the kitchen to the garden; from travel accessories to outdoor gear that helps them bust TF out in nature.

We talked to dudes of all ages and walks of life to bring you this hot info, from boomer dads and creditless fuckbois (gift them a sturdy bed-frame!); to really good cooks, craftsmen, and discerning techies (who only want a watch if it can also do math). Whether you’re looking to spend $15 or throw down big coinage for your baby boy, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best gifts for men that real, live lads say they’ve ever received.

Adam

“For a big birthday, my mother got me a Vitamix 7500, which was amazing because I really wanted one and definitely didn’t ask for it,” says Adam, who adds that his grandmother also gave him a copy of Philip Roth’s The Human Stain that meant a lot to him. “Finally,” he says, “my fiancée got me this absolutely sick John Mayer x G-Shock limited edition watch earlier this year, which is now sold out, sadly; but John Mayer and G-Shock recently did a collab with Online Ceramics, and that watch is equally sick—if I didn’t already have it and someone gifted it to me, it would definitely make this list.”

Aryan

Cowboy boots are one of the most memorable gifts that Aryan says he has ever received, and this slick pair of black Ariat boots would look just as great on the ranch as they would at the bar.

Lukas

“An aluminum suitcase,” says Lukas, “I travel so much, and it keeps my equipment safe.”

Kevin

“[I] got a spa day at Wi Spa in LA,” Kevin says, “Didn’t even know what it was, nor that I needed that LMAO.” If you’re in Los Angeles, learn more about Wi Spa on TripAdvisor, or consider getting your boo an at-home spa experience with a veritable shiatsu neck massager. This one is Amazon’s best-seller with over 55,900 reviews and a 4.4-star average rating:

Ian

Ian says that “A bottle of something from Wild Turkey and new running shoes” are some of the best gifts he has received for going the distance. These Swiss-engineered kicks from On are made with a cushioned, forward-rolling superfoam that is designed to keep the wearer feel comfortable on the trail, sidewalk, and wherever the wind may blow them.

David

“I would say a Le Creuset [oven] is one of the best gifts I’ve gotten recently,” David says, “[ideal] for the chef in your life.”

Scott

Scott says one of the best gifts he’s ever received was a classic Casio calculator watch, as it never goes out of style.

Thibault

“More gardening materials. Seeds, pots, whatever—[a gardening gift] always shows that someone is paying attention to what I’m tending to at home.” Now that we’re entering winter months and it’s time to bring those plants indoors, the green-thumbed laddie in your life might enjoy some aesthetic grow lights [rips bong].

Jackson

“The best gift I’ve ever been gifted was a sturdy-ass Stanley flask—the wide mouth makes it easy to pour liquor into it without soaking your hand and spilling a bunch, and it’s also nice enough that I’m not going to lose it like I have the last 15 or so flasks that I’ve owned.”

Andrew

Andrew lives in upstate New York, and says that his girlfriend got them “couples’ kayaks” that he loves for exploring their Walt Whitman-y surroundings.

Max

“Metallic socks. Yes, metallic socks. Party for your feet. Ring in the New Year, one toe at a time.”

Jake

“I get a new sweater every year from my mom,” Jake explains, stressing that it’s the material that really does it for him. “It’s usually wool or cashmere, and I would never like, actually spend that much on myself but [the warm fabric] makes a difference.” We’re partial to the affordable, buttery soft cashmere turtlenecks by Quince, and the versatile wool sweaters over at Huckberry.

Paul

Paul is super into cycling, especially in the bumpy California foothills and mountains, so he says fresh bike shirts are one of his favorite gifts. Cop this classic Adidas cycling jersey while it’s on sale.

Raoul

“Dude, remember when you sent me Tech Decks? That was sick.”

Ernie

One of the best gifts Ernie says he’s ever gotten was a 1960s Gibson SG from his parents, purchased on Wilshire Boulevard when he was just a teen.

Charles

For the man who’s a citizen of the world, Charles “loves his T. Anthony Weekender Duffle for traveling in style, and added that, “A kindle also makes an amazing gift.” Especially if you’re on the road—no one wants to be lugging around a 5 pound copy of Infinite Jest, am I right? If you don’t quite have the T. Anthony budget, Dagne Dover makes a bestselling mini neoprene duffle with loads of trusty pockets for keeping your giftee’s goods secure.

Benjamin

“I received a pair of monogrammed coasters and they are some of my favorite things, ever,” says Benjamin. Equip your lucky giftee with a set of four personalized stone coasters from West Elm. (They ship for free, too.)

Have fun shopping for your sweet bambinos.

