The Best Gifts for Runners, Marathoners, and Joggers

Collecting shiny babies (medals) and hitting a new personal record is no easy feat. It requires physical and mental strength, demanding training, and choking down a meal of bland chicken and broccoli a couple of times a week (we need more seasonings). Is it more fun than hitting the bar for several rounds of Cosmopolitans? Absolutely not, but we like to feel invigorated by hitting a physical goal (and, you know, catch a little “runner’s high”). To make matters a bit more enjoyable, we like to indulge in a little retail therapy when it comes to our running gear lineup.

If we’re taking personal experience into account (we have already tried, tested, and treated ourselves) we’d argue that the best running gift is a box of supportive Hoka kicks, but, the holidays are coming, and you’ll need something a lot more impressive than pre-loved sneakers—with several hundred miles of wear—and a few tips on improving mile times to place under the tree. Set the proper pace this season, with our recommendations for the best gifts for runners, whether they’re training for a marathon or are a total amateur.

The best running shoes

Yep. Sorry, their old pair of Airwalks from the 8th grade ain’t gonna cut it. Not having the proper footwear or shoes with too many miles on them is a top cause of injury. As noted up top, we’ve tried, tested, and love Hoka’s approach to cushy, supportive running shoes. You can’t go wrong with Hokas.

This handsome sneaker is the latest addition to On’s impeccable shoe lineup. The Cloudeclipse is engineered with the brand’s thickest midsole and softest cushioning yet, and its innovative CloudTec Phase system is constructed as a double layer that absorbs impact as the cushion collapses with each step. Meanwhile, the Helion super foam midsole mitigates any potential damage to your joints.

The best running smartwatches

An excellent running smartwatch is probably the second most precious item a running maniac can own. Smartwatches like those in the Garmin Forerunner series can have your favorite runner track their mileage, pace, heart rate, and calorie burn. Some of the more premium models even feature recommended workouts based on running performance and history.

The best running headphones

Did they cry after losing an AirPod while running? Prevent future waterworks with headphones that feature wrap-around bone construction designed to prevent malfunctions while in transit. They also come in a mini size for smaller heads.

The best running belts

Holding house keys, a phone, a credit card, and energy gel all while running spells out a recipe for disaster. Stuff will get lost, but not if you have a trusty sling to keep your prized possessions secured. A sling bag or running belt (or, you know, a fanny pack) should be the sweet and simple solution that will relieve some major headaches in the long run (pun not intended).

The best running jackets

Running—let alone walking outside—is tough in the winter. Getting hypothermia is not the vibe, so having a proper outer shell with thermal and insulating protection is essential.

The best sweat-wicking base layers

Once a run is over, if you’re doing it right, things tend to be wet (and not in a sexy way). Sweating in the cold can make you freeze, so it’s important to have tech wear that will lift the sweat away from your skin.

A lightweight vest makes a great mid or base layer depending on the temperature. This insulated one by On features a padded front panel to keep you toasty, is made from sweat-wicking material, and can fold up into its built-in pocket.

The best running tights

Get the man in your life off his high horse if he thinks he’s too manly for a pair of leggings. Wearing tights in frosty temps will keep muscles warm to prevent injury and keep him out of the ER from frostbite.

The best running headgear

The head is one of the first places heat escapes from the body. Do them a favor with some warming accessories Usain Bolt would love to own.

The best running lights

If they love a good nighttime run, reward that dedication with a pair of safety LED lights that will keep them visible in the pitch black. They clip onto the back and front and are also weather-resistant.

And their own personal fireplace

Okay, it may be no yule log, but they still feel good when your fingers feel like they’re phantom limbs no longer attached to your body. Hand warmers are like having a heater in your pocket. Yes, please.

The best running recovery gear

A proper recovery routine is essential for preventing injury, and massages just feel damn good. Massage guns increase circulation and decrease muscle pain, inflammation, and soreness. One of our personal favorites? The Theragun mini. For a more affordable option, foam rollers and massage balls offer a non-technical, deep-tissue massage without spending a chunk of change.

If your recipient is really high on your “nice” list, a pair of high-end compression boots is excellent for muscle recovery. They cost a pretty penny, but feature seven levels of dynamic air compression certain to provide a rejuvenating massage.

This classic, now-TikTok-viral muscle-soothing ointment uses menthol, camphor (which increases blood flow and acts as a counterirritant), and essential oils to relieve stiffness, aches, and pain post-run.

The training doesn’t stop when a run is over. To maintain fitness, you’ve gotta keep racking up the steps, even while slacking off grinding hard at your WFH job. Enter this TikTok-viral under-desk treadmill. It has six-speed options, creates zero distractions thanks to its quiet motor, operates via remote control, minimizes knee and ankle pain through shock absorption, and is so compact it can be stored under a bed when not in use.

A post-run bath sounds like heaven, especially when there are muscle-relaxing and pain-relieving Epsom salts dumped in the tub. Bath bombs are a thing of the past.

A reading gem for the soul

The popular Japanese author documented how he became a writer while training for the New York City Marathon. We deem this book a must-read for running freaks.

The best running energy gels, gummies, and snacks

Energy stores start to become depleted after mile six (if they are the type of person that can even run that much in one sitting), so any longer distances require refueling. While we love (and are slightly intrigued) by the idea of eating a full steak dinner on the go, eating just whatever isn’t the right way to put nutrients back while on a run. Runners gotta rely on the next best thing: energy gels, chews, and well, snackable waffles crisps. The waffle may not be from IHOP, but when you’re out of gas, being able to eat a waffle in any form will do.

The best running hydration gear

If they’re training for a half or full marathon, running with no water is a no-no. A hydropack (a wearable water bottle basically) holds up to two liters of water and has a built-in straw for easy sippin’.

These easily dissolve into water and will save them a Gatorade binge.

Long runs are hell without some kind of liquid to sip on. Keep your running buddy quenched with a handheld, insulated water bottle that delivers steady, cold hydration.

The best running sunglasses

No matter the season, a great pair of shades obviously goes a long way in keeping you comfortable and focused while sweating it out in public. This is especially true in winter, when winter chills and cloudy streaks betray the fact that it doesn’t take much before it gets blindingly sunny (have you ever tried to run beside a row of highly-reflective, pure white snow banks? Yeah we don’t recommend). Sporty shades are a must for a non-blinding jog.

Stank-free, from start to finish

Enough said. Do everyone around them on the trail, neighborhood and sidewalk a favor.

Who said shopping couldn’t provide a little “runner’s high?”

