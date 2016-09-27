Giggs Takes Over a Cinema in a Steamy New Video for “Lock Doh”

​The cinema can be a beautiful place. It is where aesthetics go to thrive, and potential couples go to tentatively lean on each other in the dark. It makes sense, then, that when Giggs took over London’s Screen On The Green earlier this month to film a video for “Lock Doh” things would go down. Sexy styles.

Shot by Myles Whittingham, it sort of looks like a trailer for a gritty British thriller set inside Oceana​. The track itself, featuring Donae’o, is taken from his latest album Landlord. Watch below.