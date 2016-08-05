Giggs’ ‘Landlord’ is Here, And He Spent Last Night Talking About it in a Special Show on Beats 1

Today is significant for two reasons. Firstly, Frank Ocean has, so far, let us down once more by continuing his four year reign of not releasing an album. Secondly, Giggs has done the absolute opposite and made life fantastic by dropping Landlord —his first album since 2013—perfectly on time.

Ahead of the release, Giggs headed for a Landlord special show on Beats 1, where he mixed one hour of his favourite tracks from previous mixtapes and albums before ending the show with some exclusives from the new record. Over the course of their interview, Giggs discusses how music has helped him personally and what “On Da Grind” (from ‘Da Hollow Grind’ mixtape), which he made right after he came out of jail, means to him. “That was that legendary emotional music,” he says, “I remember when I made that song it was a mad time for me. I just came out of jail. I was super duper broke when I made that song, now it’s turned out to be one of the best songs in my life. I was driving around in a banger, just got my hands on some fresh whites, started moving that around and life got a bit better, I can’t lie. The music started turning up. That tune’s very emotional to me.”

Videos by VICE

Listen to both clips below.

Landlord is out now. Cop it on iTunes here.