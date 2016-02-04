Gigi Masin’s Back with a Another Balmy Slice of Balearic Brilliance

One man who always manages to transport us to our spiritual home of Ibiza it’s is Gigi Masin. Masin’s Music From Memory released Talk to the Sea compilation is a must own for anyone with any modicum of taste, and early LP Wind is our go to comedown jam at the moment. New material from the Venetian producer is always welcome, so when we caught wind that he’d teamed up with another Italian, Elia Perrone, for an EP on Perrone’s Unclear Records we were literally champing at the bit to hear it.

We weren’t disappointed. Having been home to the likes of Rick Wade, Roman Fluegel, Baby Ford and Oliver Deutschmann, Unclear might not seem like the most immediate home for a slice of Balearic bliss, but hey, isn’t that what Balearic’s all about right — confounding expectations? Perrone and Masin’s Stella EP, which drops on March 25th, is a dreamy waltz around shorelines at night and all that jazz. Backed with remixes from Juju & Jordash and Niro Love Mum, this one’s a must buy for the Alfredo in your life.

We’re delighted to be bringing you first play of the Gigi Masin edit of “Garden Blues” right now and BOY OH BOY is it good.

The Stella EP is available on Unclear Records on March 25h.